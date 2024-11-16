Defeat feels like win after I ‘almost died’ in June – no regrets from Mike Tyson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mike Tyson insisted he had “no regrets” about getting in the ring “one last time” following his defeat to Jake Paul on Friday night after revealing he “almost died” in June.

The eight-round fight – which took place at the AT&T Stadium in Texas – saw YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul earn victory by unanimous decision, with the 27-year-old scoring a 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 point win over the 58-year-old former world heavyweight champion.

In June, the bout was rescheduled from its original date of July 20 to November 15 after Tyson was taken ill when he was diagnosed with a flare-up of an ulcer problem.

I almost died in June. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight, so I won Mike Tyson

He reportedly became unwell while aboard a flight from Miami to Los Angeles during May and needed medical assistance.

In a post on X on Saturday, Tyson revealed he “almost died” in June after having eight blood transfusions, but insisted he was still “grateful” for the chance to fight “one last time”.

He said: “This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in the ring one last time.

“I almost died in June. Had eight blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight, so I won.

“To have my children see me stand toe-to-toe and finish eight rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you.”

Friday’s meeting was Tyson’s first bout in 19 years and saw Paul use his youth and pace to take advantage further into the eight-round fight.

Paul paid tribute to Tyson post-fight, saying: “Mike Tyson, this is such an honour. He’s the greatest to ever do it.

“He is an icon. It was an honour to fight him. He was exactly what I thought he would be.”

Earlier in the evening, the undercard saw Katie Taylor defend her status as undisputed world light-welterweight champion with a unanimous decision victory over Amanda Serrano.