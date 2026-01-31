Luke Littler fights off Ross Smith to reach quarter-finals of World Masters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler saw off a determined display from Ross Smith to close out a 4-1 victory as he marched into the quarter-finals of the Winmau World Masters in Milton Keynes.

World champion Littler – who had survived a match dart before edging past Mike De Decker 3-2 on Friday night – looked in the mood as he claimed the first set with a 116 average.

Former European champion Smith landed two maximums at the start of the second set, but then busted his 59 finish, allowing Littler back in to pinch the leg when he took out 84 on the bullseye before a 13-dart hold saw him swiftly secure a 2-0 lead.

It remained one-way traffic as Littler landed another maximum at the start of the third set before moving through the gears to go 3-0 up after nailing double top.

Smith stopped the rot with a hold at the start of the fourth set. After Littler then failed to take out 85 for the match – slipping his second dart into treble one – Smith then hit double 12 to get on the board heading into the interval.

Another clinical 120 finish saw Littler hold in the opening leg of set five, before Smith showed great composure to land a 101 checkout and force a decider.

After Smith put some pressure on with a 138 to leave tops, Littler dug in to finish off 92 on double eight to take his place in the quarter-final.

Littler goes on to play Josh Rock after the Northern Irishman beat Rob Cross 4-1 in the opening match of the evening session to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

Former Masters champion Stephen Bunting, though, is out after the world number seven slumped to a 4-0 defeat by Dutchman Danny Noppert, who won eight of the nine legs.

In Saturday’s afternoon session, World Championship runner-up Gian van Veen came from behind to see off Nathan Aspinall 4-2, his 56 per cent on doubles proving decisive.

Gerwyn Price recovered from 2-0 down to beat compatriot Jonny Clayton in a last-set decider, finishing with a match average of 102 as well as top checkouts of 126 and 161.

James Wade also fought back after losing the opening two sets to edge past veteran Gary Anderson 4-3 and will next play Van Veen.

Former Masters winner Chris Dobey held off a fightback from Damon Heta to progress with a 4-3 win over the Australian number one, who had knocked out Michael van Gerwen on the opening night.