Gerwyn Price claims Premier League victory as Luke Littler booed in Liverpool

Luke Littler threw away the chance to silence the baying Liverpool crowd as Gerwyn Price claimed victory on night 12 of the Premier League.

Littler, booed on to stage on the banks of the Mersey owing to his allegiance to Manchester United, capitulated against Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals of the weekly competition.

The 18-year-old, who won at this venue 12 months ago, looked like he would let his darts do the talking as he surged into a 4-0 lead before losing 6-5.

In the city where football’s Premier League title could be wrapped up on Sunday if Arne Slot’s Reds earn a point against Tottenham at Anfield, Littler missed the chance to tighten his grip on the darts Premier League.

World number one Luke Humphries closed the gap on league leader Littler, despite losing 6-4 to Price in the final at the M&S Bank Arena.

The Welshman claimed his third nightly win of the competition, having beaten Chris Dobey and Rob Cross en route to the final, and he is looks a good bet to reach the play-offs in London at the end of May.

He was in imperious form throughout the evening, but especially in the final, where he averaged 104.43, hit three 180s and threw a decisive 151 check out.

“I was under pressure to win the first game and get some points on the board,” he said. “It was a cracking match.

“I am happy with this one. I am playing really well.

“Every week is vital for points, it was vital I got some points, I wanted to get five today and ease the pressure on me.

“When there is no pressure on me I play some good darts.

“I am in some good form and if I carry on playing like I am and push forward, I don’t see why I can’t win it.

“I am playing reasonably well, I am more consistent than most. If I keep playing like this the results will follow.”

It was a homecoming to forget for Liverpudlian Stephen Bunting.

Bunting was hoping to hit the mark in his home tournament, where he received a rapturous welcome, but he was hammered 6-1 by Cross in the opener and made the short journey home early.