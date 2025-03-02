Luke Littler claims UK Open title after thrashing James Wade in one-sided final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World champion Luke Littler swept past James Wade 11-2 to win the UK Open title in Minehead.

Veteran Wade, a three-time former UK Open champion, had been in vintage form earlier on Sunday, knocking out world number one Luke Humphries during the afternoon session before brushing aside Josh Rock 11-2 in the semi-finals.

Littler, though, also brought his top form to the final, building on an early break to take a commanding 5-0 lead into the first interval.

The 18-year-old never looked back, forging ahead as Wade struggled to find his range, winning another four consecutive legs before ‘The Machine’ – who appeared to stab himself in his throwing left hand with one of his own darts – finally got on the board at 9-1.

However, that was only delaying the inevitable and, after 41-year-old Wade picked up another score in the 12th leg, Littler eventually got the job done after twice missing at double 12 to claim yet another title and the £110,000 top prize.

“It is one I have wanted to win,” Premier League champion Littler said on ITV4.

“It is my third time here. I came here two years ago as a 16-year-old, last year I was in the quarter-final and now I have gone two better this year to win it.

“I had a job to do, I just wanted to pick up the trophy and it is one I can tick off the list now.”

Littler, who dispatched Jonny Clayton 11-6 in the semi-finals, added: “I am looking at the Premier League, making sure I’m in the top four and making sure I go to the O2 (for the play-offs).”

“I have got the Pro Tour, the Players Championship and back to the Premier League, so it is going to be a long few weeks.”

Littler hit nine 180s and averaged 101.51 to Wade’s 88.06 in a one-sided final.

“I played well in the semis, in the final he just completely gassed me out,” said Wade.

“I’m the senior dart player, absolutely bashed me to bits. What can you do against that?

“He was the far superior player, as much as it kills me to admit it, but it is what it is. For me, it is a great step in the right direction.

“Fair play to Luke – at the moment, he’s probably the best or the second-best darts player in the world comfortably.”

Earlier, Littler had seen off Dutchman Gian van Veen 10-4, hitting seven 180s with a match average of just over 107 during his quarter-final in Sunday’s afternoon session.

World number one Humphries, though, was not able to follow on from his Premier League success over Littler in Exeter on Thursday night as he lost a last-leg decider to Wade, who landed 10 maximums.

Northern Irishman Rock beat Nathan Aspinall 10-7 to take his place in the evening semi-finals, while Welshman Clayton had edged out former world champion Michael Smith 10-8.