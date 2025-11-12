Luke Littler would head into I’m a Celebrity jungle for the ‘right price’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World champion Luke Littler says he would go on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! for the “right price”.

The 18-year-old has found global stardom following his rapid rise to the top of the game, transcending darts after becoming the youngest ever winner of the World Championship.

Littler’s social media star friend Morgan Burtwistle, known as Angry Ginge, is going into the jungle for the 2025 edition of the ITV show and Littler is open to one day following him.

Asked whether he would do it, he replied: “Erm maybe…If they come around for the right price. I might go over for a couple weeks.”

Littler, who cruised through to the knockouts of the Grand Slam of Darts after topping his group, often appears online with Angry Ginge and the pair have a close friendship.

However, that will not stop the teenager voting for his mate to do all of the eating trials.

“I think he’s going to do very well. I’ve known for a very long time,” Littler said at a press conference following his win against Daryl Gurney.

“We’ll have to vote him on and see what he has to eat.”