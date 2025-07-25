Luke Littler finishes with a flourish to reach World Matchplay semi-finals
‘The Nuke’ will face Josh Rock in Blackpool on Saturday.
Luke Littler produced an impressive 11-dart leg to seal a 16-14 victory over Andrew Gilding in their Betfred World Matchplay quarter-final.
The world champion never went behind and produced a 103.91 average to set up a semi-final against Josh Rock at Blackpool.
Littler had a five-leg advantage at one point in the contest, during which he produced 18 maximums.
However, Gilding set up a tense finish – with a 160 finish the highlight of a three-leg streak by the former UK Open champion.
Rock managed a 104.02 average in his 16-11 win over Gerwyn Price, the fourth quarter-final to be played at the Winter Gardens.
Saturday’s other best-of-33 leg semi-final sees James Wade face Jonny Clayton.