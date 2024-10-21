Luke Humphries overcomes Kim Huybrechts to win Czech Darts Open title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



World number one Luke Humphries claimed the Czech Darts Open title after getting past Luke Littler and then thrashing Kim Huybrechts in Prague.

Humphries took the £30,000 top prize with a crushing 8-1 victory over Belgian Huybrechts in which he averaged 105.57.

That followed a compelling 7-4 semi-final win against Littler, whose run to that point had included posting averages of 110.43, a new tournament record, when beating Nathan Aspinall 6-1 on Saturday, then 116.51 to break the record in a 6-3 victory over Damon Heta, and 110.57 in a stunning 6-1 triumph against Michael van Gerwen.

When Humphries took on the 17-year-old star – the player he defeated to become world champion in January – in the last four the averages were 108.56 and 106.73 respectively.

Humphries had previously beaten Ritchie Edhouse on Saturday, and then Gian van Veen and Mike De Decker, to whom he had lost in last week’s World Grand Prix final.

And he said in quotes on pdc.tv: “When I beat Ritchie Edhouse on Saturday I felt good, but I felt I needed a spark, and I found it today.

“When I beat Gian I felt that spark again, but I still know there’s another level in me, and I believe I can get better.

“It’s nice to bounce back (from the World Grand Prix), because when you lose in major finals it’s not easy; it does hurt you, so this a nice way to finish my ProTour season.

“I’m going to come back next year and I’m going to work harder. I’m going to change things and I’m going to win more – that’s my commitment to the game!”

Littler’s quarter-final win against Van Gerwen saw the Dutchman set a new record, with his 112.19 the highest losing average in European Tour history.