Ladbrokes Cheltenham Offer 2025: Bonus Code, Free Bets and Free Spins

Ladbrokes, one of the best-known and most trusted betting sites, is running a special welcome offer concurrently with the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

New customers can secure the Ladbrokes Cheltenham offer – worth £20 in free bets – by signing up using one of our links before betting just £5 on any sport.

The Ladbrokes Cheltenham bonus gives users excellent value for their money and a wealth of markets to choose from, including all of the races at the Festival.

And to that end, we’ve produced a guide to the Ladbrokes welcome offer, including how to access it, relevant terms and some additional information on other relevant Ladbrokes Cheltenham offers.

What is the Ladbrokes sign up offer?

The Ladbrokes welcome offer gives new customers £20 in free bets when they sign up, deposit and stake just £5 on any sport. Users must bet on a sports market with odds of 1/2 or greater.

This odds threshold is very low by industry standards, giving users excellent value for their money, while the low deposit requirement makes Ladbrokes one of the best £5 deposit betting sites.

There is no Ladbrokes Cheltenham promo code required to benefit from the offer, making it especially accessible too. New customers must place their qualifying bet within 14 days of signing up.

Deposits made via Neteller, PayPal, Paysafe, Skrill or via any pre-payment card and certain debit cards will not qualify for Cheltenham offer, so be sure to check your chosen method is eligible before depositing.

Once the qualifying wager has settled, users will receive £20 free bets to use on all sports markets paid out in 4 x £5 free bets. Free bets expire within seven days.

Is there a Ladbrokes Bonus Code for Cheltenham 2025?

No Ladbrokes bonus code is required to unlock its Cheltenham offer.

New customers only need to click one of the links in this article before signing up, depositing £5 and betting £5 on any sports market with odds of 1/2 or greater. You can use your Cheltenham free bets on any race.

Ladbrokes Cheltenham Offers and Features

Ladbrokes are one of the most notable names in betting in the United Kingdom. As you would expect, they are among the best horse racing betting sites in the business too.

There are several standout Cheltenham betting offers available on Ladbrokes, including Cheltenham free bets. Here are just some of the Cheltenham promotions on offer.

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG): Ladbrokes offers customers the best odds guaranteed for bets placed at Cheltenham after 8am. On the day of the race. Ladbrokes pays out at the best possible price if the SP has longer odds than your initial wager for bets up to £10,000.

Bet Boosts: Ladbrokes offers bet boosts on selected markets on Cheltenham Festival, providing customers with greater value on their Cheltenham bets.

Cheltenham Specials: Ladbrokes look at every betting angle at Cheltenham, breaking down each race, including the Gold Cup. Make sure to check every day for specially tailored Cheltenham offers.

Place Insurance: Ladbrokes return your stake back on selected Cheltenham races if your horse fails to win with its Place Insurance promotion.

Cheltenham Placepot: Ladbrokes gives users the chance to enter the Cheltenham placepot where customers can win a share of up to £250,000.

Cheltenham Non Runner Money Back: Ladbrokes refunds your money back as cash if your Cheltenham runners do not run in the race specified on your wager.

Extra Places: Ladbrokes offers customers a range of extra places on selected Cheltenham races, offering customers more value for each-way bets. Look out for the terms and conditions of these extra places before placing your bets online.

Stable Mates: Ladbrokes’ feature gives you the chance to assemble your favourite horses to see when and where they are racing along with the latest statistics

Live Streaming: Ladbrokes lives streams all Cheltenham races, including the Gold Cup. Customers have access to a high-definition feed from Racing TV with expert commentary.

How To Get Free Spins For Cheltenham On Ladbrokes

Online casinos tend to attempt to cash in to the betting frenzy during Cheltenham, and Ladbrokes is no different. The company runs two main casino bonus offers during the Festival:

Instant Spins: All customers have access to Instant Spins, which permits users to spin the Instant Spins Wheel once per day to claim prizes including free spins, free bets, ladbucks, casino bonuses and bingo tickets.

Cheltenham Free Spins: Customers can claim 10 free spins to use on Ladbrokes online casino after betting £20 on any Cheltenham race with odds of evens or greater. As soon as your wager is confirmed 10 free spins will be credited to your account to use on its online slot games Big Bass Day at the Races or Big Bass Return To The Races. Free spins expire in 48 hours.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly, especially during Cheltenham Festival with a number of offers and betting markets widely available. You should always stick to a budget and never exceed it.

Anyone can lose a bet, even if they know a lot about horse racing. Never chase your losses. Always remain on control of your time and budget.

Bettors should use responsible gambling tools provided by gambling sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others. These principles should apply whether you are using new casino sites, football betting sites, bingo sites, or any other gambling medium.

In the UK there are a number of gambling addiction charities ready and prepared to help you with counselling, support groups and practical advice on how to help you recover if you do lose control:

