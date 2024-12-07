Kevin Sinfield defies injury to complete latest MND quest as donations pass £1m

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kevin Sinfield defied a serious muscle injury to smash through the million-pound barrier on the final day of his latest fundraising quest in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease community.

The former Leeds Rhinos star pushed through driving rain to reach Saddleworth in the final leg of his ‘Running Home for Christmas Challenge’, shortly after total donations soared into seven figures.

But Sinfield’s physiotherapist Dave O’Sullivan revealed how the 44-year-old had shrugged off medical opinion in order to complete his set of seven ultra marathons in seven days, including stops in all four corners of the United Kingdom.

Speaking prior to embarking on the final push through Manchester, O’Sullivan told BBC Breakfast: “About 10 days before we started he picked up an injury running into Twickenham.

“We had a get a scan, we’ve had three different opinions, and unfortunately he tore one of the biggest muscles for running, and a few other injuries there as well.

“The grade of muscle tear he got, you shouldn’t be running yet, so to do seven ultra marathons in seven days is pretty incredible. This is the first year we’ve had to say there’s a high chance you might not get through this.”

Setting off from the BBC studios in Salford Quays on Saturday morning, Sinfield called in at Old Trafford and the Etihad Stadium, plus his old amateur club as well as his old junior club, Waterhead, in what was his first challenge since the death of his close friend and inspiration Rob Burrow in June.

Addressing a crowd of supporters in Saddleworth at the conclusion of his fifth annual fundraising challenge, Sinfield admitted: “I’ve looked forward to this moment since we started.

“I’ve run up and down this hill a few times, and this is where it all started. To finish back here on challenge five is special for us all.

“We’ve got a wonderful team and they’ve kept us going all week. We’re really passionate about the MND community and Rob Burrow.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the amount raised by Sinfield’s latest challenge was more than £1,016,000, according to his donation page.