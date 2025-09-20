Katarina Johnson-Thompson shares heptathlon bronze medal at World Championships

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katarina Johnson-Thompson clinched a shared bronze medal at the World Championships after finishing the heptathlon level on points with American Taliyah Brooks.

The defending world champion from Liverpool needed to beat Brooks in the 800 metres, the final event, by about six seconds to claim bronze, and crossed the finish second in two minutes 07.38 seconds.

Brooks finished ninth in the 800m in 2:13.17, meaning both women were level in the combined scoring at 6581 points.

They faced a nervy wait on the track until it was determined the medal would be shared.

The United States’ Anna Hall was crowned champion with 6888 points and there was a historic silver for Ireland’s Kate O’Connor, who set a national record of 6714 points.

It was Ireland’s first-ever outdoor senior multi-event medal, and the country’s first World Championship medal in 12 years.

Earlier, there was disaster in the men’s 4x100m relay heats when Great Britain missed the final handover and failed to qualify for the final.

Eugene Amo-Dadzie said he had not watched the transition back, but shouldered the blame after appearing to set off too quickly to receive the baton from Jona Efoloko after two good changeovers.

Amo-Dadzie said: “I think in a relay, it’s a team effort, right? But each individual has a lot to do.

“I guess it’s a natural disappointment. When we’re in a situation where you feel like you didn’t do the job to the best of your ability, because it doesn’t just impact yourself, it impacts the whole team.

“So I think that’s probably one of the main frustrations, and I appreciate the grace that’s being shown by my teammates – that’s very, very much appreciated.

“Practice has been great. We’re not just saying that truly. And the simple direction was to go out there and do the same thing ultimately. So, yeah, that’s really frustrating. We one 100 per cent will be back from it.”

There were also questions for the women’s 4×400 relay team after they failed to qualify for their final, coming last in their heat.