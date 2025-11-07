Luke Littler left ‘shaking with nerves’ after photographer chase on motorway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World number one Luke Littler revealed he was chased on a motorway by a photographer just days after passing his driving test.

Littler finally got his license on Monday, passing first time with no minors, having failed his theory test eight times.

But the 18-year-old, who revealed his new BMW with an Instagram post on Thursday, was left “shaking with nerves” after a freelance photographer tried to get pictures of him driving his new car.

“On Wednesday, I was driving up to (girlfriend) Faith’s and I was getting followed,” Littler, who is preparing to defend his Grand Slam of Darts title in Wolverhampton next week said. “I made, like, the latest exit that you could possibly do on a motorway.

“I came off so late and then so did he. And I think I did about three U-turns, he did the same, but I was just shaking with nerves.

“I’d been driving for two days getting followed on a motorway. So that’s why I posted the car so he couldn’t sell his pictures. So that’s for him.

“I know it’s the job, but following me on the motorway – it’s dead busy. I was nervous and stuff. But, yeah, that’s why I posted the car so he couldn’t do it.”

Littler revealed his new car, which has a personalised registration plate, was actually bought in May and acted as motivation following an embarrassing run of failed theory tests.

“I just wanted to pass as soon as possible. Believe it or not, I bought the car in May,” he said.

“I didn’t buy it yesterday. When I put it on my story, I’ve had it for quite a few months now.

“As soon as I bought the car I was like, ‘Let’s just try and get this theory over and done with’. I didn’t want to do any lessons until I passed the theory.

“I didn’t have many hours learning, but I just got used to it. I’ve only gone for the automatic, none of all that manual stuff.

“It’s very different and it was a bit nervy on my test. I didn’t know who the instructor was but I’m glad I passed. I got zero minors.”

In a young career which has had many accolades, perhaps the strangest of all came earlier this week when he was voted the world’s sexiest sportsman in an online survey.

He said: “I saw something on the news on my phone. I thought, ‘Surely, this can’t be true’.

“When then I saw it on ITV news. I was just like, ‘Fair enough’. I have no idea if there’s a trophy, I didn’t even know it was a thing.”