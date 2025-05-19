Wyndham Clark apologises for throwing driver at US PGA Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wyndham Clark has issued an apology for his temper tantrum that marred Sunday’s final round of the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Clark, the 2023 US Open champion, turned and launched his driver into an advertising hoarding after finding a bunker from his tee shot on the 16th hole.

In a statement on X, Clark wrote: “I would like to sincerely apologise for my behaviour yesterday on Hole 16.

“As professionals, we are expected to remain professional even when frustrated and I unfortunately let my emotions get the best of me.

“My actions were uncalled for and completely inappropriate, making it clear that I have things I need to work on.

“I hold myself to a high standard, trying to always play for something bigger than myself, and yesterday I fell short of those standards.

“For that I am truly sorry. I promise to better the way I handle my frustrations on the course going forward, and hope you can all forgive me in due time.”

Clark had made a poor start to his round and had just fallen further back after scoring a bogey on the par-five 15th.

He went on to finish in joint 50th place, wrapping up another frustrating performance in a major championship. Clark has not finished in the top 30 since his triumph at the Los Angeles Country Club.