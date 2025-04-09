William Hill Masters Offer 2025: Money Back If McIlroy Wins The Masters

The Masters gets underway on Thursday at Augusta as the game’s top players compete for the Green Jacket in Georgia.

Plenty of Masters betting sites are ramping up their Masters offers ahead of the tournament, and William Hill are no different.

In fact, the popular UK bookmaker has one of the best Masters offers on the market this year. Not only can new customers get £30 in free bets to wager on the Masters, but they can also get their money back on losing outright bets should Rory McIlroy win his first green jacket.

That’s not all, Hills also have a host of other Masters offers and features to help enhance a bettor’s experience when it comes to wagering on the best golf event of the year.

William Hill Masters Offer: Money Back If McIlroy Wins

Rory McIlroy is hoping to finally complete a career grand slam at Augusta this weekend by finally capturing the Gren Jacket. The Northern Irishman is one of the leading contenders, according to betting sites and sits just behind two-time Scottie Scheffler at 11/2 on William Hill.

However, bettors looking to go against McIlroy for the Masters can claim a little bit of insurance by backing his rivals at William Hill.

Place a bet on the tournament winner market and if Mcllroy does win at Augusta, Hills will refund all losing wagers in free bets, up to a maximum of £50.

Bets must be placed by 6pm BST on Thursday, April 10 to qualify for this Masters free bet offer and any cashed out bets will not be eligible for a refund.

William Hill Masters Sign Up Offer

William Hill is offering new customers £30 in free bets for signing up, depositing £10 and betting £10 online for its William Hill Masters betting offer.

New customers must use the William Hill promo code R30 during the registration process to qualify for the welcome bonus.

Bettors must deposit £10 using an eligible deposit method. Methods including PayPal, Paysafe, Apple Pay, Neteller, Skrill or William Hill PLUS Card do not qualify.

A qualifying wager of £10 must then be placed on any sports market with odds of 1/2 or greater. All virtual markets are excluded.

Once your qualifying wager has settled, customers will receive £30 in free bets to use on all sports, paid out in 3x £10 free bets, all of which are eligible to wager on golf.

Free bets expire within seven days, and can be used by clicking the free bets button on your bet slip.

Is there a William Hill Promo Code for 2025 Masters?

Punters must use the William Hill promo code R30 when signing up online to claim the Masters betting sign up offer.

New customers must click one of the links in this article before registering using the William Hill promo code, depositing £10 and betting £10 on any sports market with odds of 1/2 or greater.

Free bets are available to use on the Masters or any other sport.

William Hill Masters Betting Offers - #YourOdds

William Hill allows customers to build their own Masters bets through the #YourOdds promo. Punters can request bets through the hashtag on X before the selections are priced up and placed on the William Hill sportsbook by traders.

Prices available are unique to William Hill, making this William Hill Masters golf odds promo one of the most intriguing Masters betting offers on the market.

Note that not all requests are turned into bets.

William Hill Masters Offers - Enhanced Odds

William Hill Masters betting offers include enhanced odds boosts on selected players or other available Masters markets.

Customers can find these William Hill Masters odds offers before and throughout the four days of the tournament.

Look out for enhanced William Hill Masters golf betting odds for leading competitors to win the Green Jacket. One standout boost has pushed the odds for Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy both to finish in the top five from 3/1 to 4/1, albeit with a maximum stake allowance of £10.

William Hill Masters Betting Offers - Extra Places

Like a lot of golf betting sites, William Hill provide extra places for betting on the Masters as one of its key promotions on the event. Customers can secure up to eight places for each-way bets on the tournament winner at Hills.

Thanks to the extra places, users can target players with larger outright odds and receive a payout at 1/5 the odds if their player places come Sunday evening.

Responsible Gambling

If you decide to engage with any William Hill Masters promos highlighted on this page, remember to gamble responsibly.

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When taking advantage of Masters free bets, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only wager what you can afford. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits and time outs. These can stop gambling from getting out of hand.

The same applies if you’re using new casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.