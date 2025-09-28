Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Viktor Hovland pulls out of Ryder Cup singles through injury

The Norwegian aggravated a neck problem during Saturday’s morning foursomes.

Andy Hampson
Sunday 28 September 2025 11:39 EDT
Viktor Hovland has pulled out of the Ryder Cup singles through injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Viktor Hovland has been forced to pull out of Sunday’s singles session at the Ryder Cup through injury.

The Norwegian aggravated a neck problem during Saturday’s morning foursomes and withdrew from the afternoon fourballs to undergo treatment.

His absence means his singles match against Harris English will be halved, making the overall score 12-5 in Europe’s favour before the final session begins.

Europe will now need only two-and-a-half points from the remaining 11 singles matches to secure outright victory over the United States.

