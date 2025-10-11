Tiger Woods undergoes back surgery to address collapsed disc in spine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tiger Woods has announced that he underwent back surgery on Friday to address a collapsed disc in his spine.

The 15-time major winner had lumbar disk replacement surgery after he experienced pain in his lower back and said on social media that the operation was deemed successful, although is unknown when the 49-year-old will return to golf.

It is the second time the former world number one has undergone back surgery in just over a year, having had an operation on his lumbar spine in September 2024 to relieve a nerve impingement of his lower back.

A statement on Woods’ X account said: “After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with Doctors and Surgeons to have tests taken.

“The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal. I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back.

“On Friday, Tiger underwent lumbar disc replacement surgery in his L4/5 Lumbar spine for lower back symptoms.

“The surgery was deemed successful and performed by Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi and his team at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.”

It adds to a growing list of injuries that Woods has had to deal with after he ruptured his left Achilles while training and practicing at home in March this year.

Woods has not featured since The Open Championship at Royal Troon in 2024 and planned to make a comeback for The Genesis Invitational earlier this year but pulled out due to the death of his mother the week before.

His only golfing appearances this year have been in the new TGL indoor competition.