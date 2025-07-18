The Open 2025: Who has made the cut at Royal Portrush?
Rory McIlroy hopes to contend for the Claret Jug this weekend at Royal Portrush, but Scottie Scheffler holds a one-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick
The Open 2025 enters the weekend with the battle to claim the Claret Jug hotting up at Royal Portrush.
Matt Fitzpatrick has been sensational on the links, but Scottie Scheffler holds the lead after the second round.
Brian Harman and Haotong Li are also in contention and one shot further behind
Rory McIlroy will hope to use the home crowd to his advantage, too, with the Northern Irishman at three-under-par.
Here’s who made the cut to play at The Open Championship this weekend, with the top 70 and ties at +2 advancing to the final two rounds:
The Open 2025 - second round leaderboard
1 Scottie Scheffler -10
2 Matt Fitzpatrick -9
T3 Brian Harman -8
T3 Haotong Li -8
T5 Chris Gotterup -5
T5 Robert MacIntyre -5
T5 Rasmus Højgaard -5
T5 Tyrrell Hatton-5
T5 Harris English -5
T10 Tony Finau -4
T10 Nicolai Højgaard -4
T12 Keegan Bradley -3
T12 Jordan Smith -3
T12 Rory McIlroy -3
T12 Sam Burns -3
T12 Lee Westwood -3
T17 Ryggs Johnston -2
T17 Harry Hall -2
T17 Ludvig Åberg -2
T17 Kristoffer Reitan -2
T17 Xander Schauffele -2
T17 Justin Rose -2
T17 Matthew Jordan -2
T17 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -2
T17 Oliver Lindell -2
T26 Marc Leishma -1
T26 Tommy Fleetwood -1
T26 Akshay Bhatia -1
T26 Justin Thomas -1
T26 Jason Kokrak -1
T26 Rickie Fowler -1
T26 Aaron Rai -1
T26 Lucas Glover -1
T34 Wyndham Clark E
T34 Matt Wallace E
T34 Jordan Spieth E
T34 Viktor Hovland E
T34 Dustin Johnson E
T34 J.J. Spaun E
T34 Daniel Berger E
T34 Antoine Rozner E
T34 Russell Henley E
T34 Jhonattan Vegas E
T34 Dean Burmester E
T34 Sungjae Im E
T34 Romain Langasque E
T34 Phil Mickelson E
T34 Jon Rahm E
T34 Shane Lowry E
T34 Riki Kawamoto E
T51 Bryson DeChambeau +1
T51 Henrik Stenson +1
T51 Hideki Matsuyama +1
T51 Corey Conners +1
T51 Thriston Lawrence +1
T51 Sebastian Söderberg +1
T51 Matthias Schmid +1
T51 Francesco Molinari +1
T51 John Parry +1
T51 Thomas Detry +1
T51 Adrien Saddier +1
T51 Sepp Straka +1
T51 Jesper Svensson +1
T51 Andrew Novak +1
T51 Nathan Kimsey +1
T51 Takumi Kanaya +1
T51 Sergio Garcia +1
T51 Justin Leonard +1
T51 Maverick McNealy +1
T51 Jacob Skov Olesen +1
