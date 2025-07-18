The Open 2025 weather: Royal Portrush forecast for Round 2 with chance of heavy rain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weather could disrupt The Open and play a major factor in the chances of the players and, ultimately, who picks up the Claret Jug in the final men’s major of the year at Royal Portrush.

Links golf traditionally offers a tough test with the elements likely to provide a stern examination of the best golfers in the world, with Rory McIlroy well positioned after the first round to add the Claret Jug to his Green Jacket after completing the grand slam at the Masters earlier this year.

After Monday's practice round was suspended following a threat of lightning on the Causeway coastline, players will be anxious about the conditions during their tee times throughout the week.

The Met Office even issued a "yellow warning" with potential thunderstorms during practice on Tuesday, though Wednesday proved dry and sunny for the most part. Round 1 experienced "outbreaks of rain" with "some heavy bursts", and the Met Office expects another damp day on the links.

With record crowds, reaching 275,000 over the four days, fans will need to be prepared for all the elements. Here’s what to expect from Round 2 on Friday through to the final round on Sunday 20 July:

Friday 18 July

06:00-12:00:

Small chance of drizzly showers at times, before scattered showers develop.

Rain: 0-1mm 10% 3 mm

Wind: S or SE 10-13 gust 14-18 mph, becoming S or SW 8-12 gust 12-16 mph

12:00-18:00:

Scattered showers around the area, small chance of becoming heavy at times

Rain: 0.5-5 mm 10% 10 mm

Wind: S or SW 8-12 gust 12-16 mph, soon changing W. Perhaps variable 3-5 mph for a time, then changing to N or NW 5-10 gust 10-15 mph by 1800hrs

18:00-00:00: Mainly dry, there is a continued chance of heavy or thundery showers but the risk gradually easing through the evening

Rain: 0-3 mm 10% 5-15 mm

Wind: SE or S 10-15 gust 18- 23 mph, changing to S or SE 6-10 gust 10-16 mph after 2100hrs

18:00-00:00

Any remaining showers gradually easing into the evening.

Rain: 0-2 mm 10% 4 mm

Wind: N or NW 5-10 gust 10-15 mph, easing to NE or E 3-6 gust 5-10 mph

Saturday 19 July: Possible low cloud and mistiness to start. Low confidence in detail, good spells of dry and bright weather expected with a chance of scattered showers developing. Rain: 0-2 mm (10% 4 mm). Winds: E or NE 3-6 gust 7-12 mph, increasing to 7-12 gust 13-18 mph by midday, and easing E 4-8 gust 8-10 mph through the evening. High: 22oC (72oF).

Sunday 20 July: Greater chance of wetter conditions with spells of rain or showers, possibly heavy at times, most likely through the middle part of the day. Rain: 1-5 mm (10% 8-15 mm). Winds: N or NE 5-10 gust 11-16 mph. High: 21 C (70oF).