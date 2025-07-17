The Open 2025 weather: Royal Portrush forecast for Round 1 after yellow warning for thunderstorms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weather could disrupt The Open this year and ultimately prove a decisive factor in who claims the Claret Jug in the final men’s major of the year at Royal Portrush.

Links golf traditionally offers a tough test with the elements likely to provide a stern examination of the best golfers in the world.

After Monday's practice round was suspended following a threat of lightning on the Causeway coastline, players will be anxious about the conditions during their tee times throughout the week.

The Met Office even issued a "yellow warning" with potential thunderstorms during practice on Tuesday, though Wednesday proved dry and sunny for the most part. Round 1 should have "outbreaks of rain" and "some heavy bursts possible", while heavy showers and thunderstorms could emerge later in the day, according to the Met Office, perhaps favouring the early starters.

The yellow weather warning remains for Thursday for potential thunderstorms, with rain especially likely between 1pm and 3pm. Gusts could reach as high as 23mph, too. Record crowds, reaching 275,000 over the four days, can expect rainy spells throughout competition days. Here’s what to expect from Round 1 to the final round on Sunday 20 July:

Thursday 17 July

06:00-12:00: Some early brightness, otherwise mostly cloudy. Often dry, but chance for some intermittent rain, mainly early and late morning, possibly with briefly heavier bursts.

Rain: 0-2 mm 10% 5-8 mm

Wind: SE 4-8 gust 7-12 mph increasing S or SE 10-13 gust 15-20 mph

12:00-18:00: Bright or a few sunny spells developing but also some showers. Small chance of thundery downpours and some associated gustier winds, mainly later afternoon.

Rain: Trace-4 mm 10% 15-20 mm

Wind: SE or S 10-15 gust 18- 23 mph. Chance of gusts 25-35mph in showers or thunderstorms

18:00-00:00: Mainly dry, there is a continued chance of heavy or thundery showers but the risk gradually easing through the evening

Rain: 0-3 mm 10% 5-15 mm

Wind: SE or S 10-15 gust 18- 23 mph, changing to S or SE 6-10 gust 10-16 mph after 2100hrs

Friday 18 July: Cloudy to start, some light drizzly showers possible, then turning brighter. Risk of showers developing, these could heavy at times, easing into the evening. Rainfall: 0-5 mm (10% 8-10 mm). Winds: Mainly S 3-8 gust 10-15 mph, becoming N or NW 3-5 mph by evening. High: 21°C (70°F)

The weekend: – Low confidence in detail but expected to remain changeable with the potential for heavy showers or longer periods of rain. Longer spells of dry weather are likely at times, particularly for Saturday, with a greater chance of wetter conditions on Sunday. Winds are forecast to be mainly light or gentle, with a generally NE direction on Saturday, becoming generally N on Sunday.