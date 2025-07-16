The Open 2025 weather: Royal Portrush forecast for Round 1 after yellow warning for thunderstorms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weather could disrupt The Open this year and ultimately prove a decisive factor in who claims the Claret Jug in the final men’s major of the year at Royal Portrush.

Links golf traditionally offers a tough test with the elements likely to provide a stern examination of the best golfers in the world.

After Monday's practice round was suspended following a threat of lightning on the Causeway coastline, players will be anxious about the conditions during their tee times throughout the week.

The Met Office even issued a "yellow warning" with potential thunderstorms during practice on Tuesday, though Wednesday proved dry and sunny for the most part. Round 1 should have "outbreaks of rain" and "some heavy bursts possible", while heavy showers and thunderstorms could emerge later in the day, according to the Met Office, perhaps favouring the early starters.

The yellow weather warning remains for Thursday for potential thunderstorms, with rain especially likely between 1pm and 3pm. Gusts could reach as high as 23mph, too. Record crowds, reaching 275,000 over the four days, can expect rainy spells throughout competition days. Here’s what to expect from Round 1 to the final round on Sunday 20 July:

Thursday 17 July: A mainly cloudy day, though some showers, perhaps heavy and thundery later on, can be expected. The Met Office adds that it will be quite warm and humid. Maximum temperature 21c.

Friday 18 July: Sunny spells and thundery showers on Friday. Wind is less of an issue on Friday, with gusts only reaching 19mph before dropping by 4pm to 15mph and 10mph by 7pm, which could favour the late starters looking to make the cut. An 80-90 percent chance of rain between 1pm and 7pm.

The weekend: Sunshine and isolated showers are expected on Saturday then chance of thundery showers again on Sunday. It will be mostly warm and humid.