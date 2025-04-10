The Masters 2025 LIVE: Tee times and tips as Rory McIlroy eyes green jacket at Augusta
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy enter the first golf major of the year as favourites with PGA Tour and LIV golfers competing against each other at Augusta National
The Masters begins on Thursday with the first round at Augusta likely to prove pivotal in the race to claim a green jacket on Sunday.
Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and searching for his first win of 2025, but Rory McIlroy, looking to complete a career grand slam, is in excellent form after winning the Players Championship last month.
Other contenders include Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg, while Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka lead the LIV Golf hopes as golf unites for one of four weeks per year.
"I feel like I'm better equipped than I ever have been to challenge this golf course," McIlroy said this week. “I've made a real conscious effort this year to really be diligent with my course management.”
Breakout PGA Tour star reveals the key to putting at The Masters
“The thing about Augusta is because the slopes are so big and so many funnels, so many shots end up in the same spots,” Michael Kim said on X after a practice round with Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.
“That’s why you hear the saying you don’t read putts, you remember putts at Augusta. You have very similar putts year after year to pins if you play it enough.
“Phil had lots of notes for many of the putts in his yardage book. This one is slow, this one breaks left here but then breaks back this way. I tried to write down all of them on my book. DJ also was really cool at giving info as well.”
Masters reveals stance on LIV players after Open introduces exemption
The Masters has no plans to create an exemption for LIV Golf players, according to tournament chair Fred Ridley.
The US Open and Open Championship announced in February that the leading player, not already exempt, on the Saudi-funded breakaway's standings would earn a place in the field at Oakmont and Royal Portrush respectively.
However, speaking in his annual pre-tournament press conference at Augusta National, Ridley indicated that the Masters would continue to rely on its status as an invitational event.
"As it relates to the USGA and the R&A, they certainly act independently," Ridley said. "We respect their decisions.
"We are an invitational tournament. We have historically considered special cases for invitations for international players, which is how Joaquin Niemann was invited the last couple of years.
"We feel we can deal with that issue, whether it's a LIV player or a player on some other tour that might not otherwise be eligible for an invitation, that we can handle that with a special invitation."
Masters golf coach escorted off Augusta course for breaking surprise golden rule
A Masters golf coach endured a problematic start to the tournament after being escorted off Augusta for breaking a surprise golden rule.
Arizona State University coach Matt Thurmond is at this year’s Masters alongside rising Spanish amateur star Josele Ballester, but was left red-faced after a fashion blunder forced him to separate from his player during a last-minute practice session ahead of the major.
Amidst all the excitement in Georgia, Thurmond let Augusta’s fierce guidelines slip his memory and turned up to the course wearing shorts - a sin of seismic proportion.
Even on practice days, shorts are strictly forbidden at Augusta, something Thurmond evidently forgot, with his eyes solely focused on pre-major preparations.
Scottie Scheffler feels fully prepared for Masters
Bad news for Scottie Scheffler’s rivals this week. The dominant world No 1 says he feels fully prepared for a tournament for the first time this season.
Scheffler missed the start of the season due to surgery on a freak hand injury suffered while preparing Christmas dinner but is now fully fit and finished second at the Houston Open a couple of weeks ago.
“I would say that I feel very prepared for this golf tournament,” said Scheffler. “This is definitely the most prepared that I’ve felt all year.
“I talked a lot about my preparation and stepping up on the tee at Pebble [Beach] feeling like I wasn’t exactly where I was when I ended the year just because I had taken so much time off.
“This year coming off an injury was definitely a different feeling than I’ve had in the last few years. But as far as preparedness goes, this is definitely as prepared as I’ve felt going into any event this year and I’m excited to get the tournament going.”
Masters 2025: Players getting ready for tee-off
The players are getting ready for the opening day of the 2025 Masters, with the first tee times a little under three hours away.
Masters betting tips including Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau
- Xander Schauffele to finish in top-10 - 9/4 Unibet
- Rory McIlroy as top European - 5/2 BetVictor
- Bryson DeChambeau as Top LIV Golfer - 4/1 Betfred
The Masters returns this week as the first major of the 2025 season gets started on Thursday at Augusta National in Georgia, USA.
Scottie Scheffler aims to defend the title he won in 2024 having finish 11-under par across the four rounds and four shots ahead of Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg.
Scheffler made light work out of a particularly tricky week for the rest of the field with the United States’ Max Homa and Collin Morikawa tied for third place, alongside England’s Tommy Fleetwood, at four-under par.
Rory McIlroy, who comes into the first major of the season having made a strong start to the year, finished in a tie for 22nd in 2024 and will hope to perform better this time around as he aims to complete a golfing grand slam.
Masters betting specials: Schauffele, McIlroy and DeChambeau to shine at Augusta?
Rory McIlroy’s four-year-old daughter showed her father how it was done by delighting the Augusta National crowd with a monster putt on the eve of the Masters.
The Northern Irishman, who needs to win the Masters to complete the career grand slam, helped Poppy sink a long birdie putt on the final hole.
“Yeah, very cool,” McIlroy said when asked about that moment.
“It’s just such a fun afternoon. Being out there with Shane (Lowry) and Tommy (Fleetwood) and their families, we’re all very, very close, so to have the kids out there and them having fun is the most important thing.
Rory McIlroy heads into Masters in fine form as he targets career grand slam
When Rory McIlroy won the Zurich Classic with Shane Lowry last year, he chose Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ as his karaoke song for the traditional post-victory party.
It was, he said, because it was one of the few songs to which he knows the words, but it is also easy to read meaning into the lyrics as the Northern Irishman’s bid to end his major drought goes on and on and on and on.
“Every year I come back with the goal of winning this tournament and after the start I’ve had this year I don’t feel like I’ve ever been in better form coming into this week,” McIlroy admitted.
Rory McIlroy heads into Masters in fine form as he targets career grand slam
Angel Cabrera’s past crimes against women forgotten on Masters return
It is one of the great traditions of the Masters and will bring emotional scenes at August National this week. Former champions and winners of the green jacket receive a lifetime exemption for future tournaments, free to turn up year after year and walk the iconic course until they call it quits. Bernhard Langer, now 67, will be playing the Masters for the 41st and final time this week. With no expectations of contending, it is the feeling of stepping inside the ropes along the immaculate fairways that he will miss the most. “I'm expecting it to be very difficult emotionally,” he said.
It is the return of another former champion, though, that has asked more difficult questions of the lifetime exemption rule ahead of this year’s Masters, as Angel Cabrera, winner of the green jacket in 2009, makes his first appearance at Augusta National in six years and since his release from prison.
Cabrera spent a total of 30 months behind bars in Brazil and Argentina after he was convicted of domestic abuse charges. He was sentenced to two years in prison in July 2021 for assaulting, threatening and harassing a former partner, before he was convicted of a second assault against another ex-girlfriend. He was released on parole in August 2023.
