Anna Nordqvist named European captain for 2026 Solheim Cup

Three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist has been appointed European captain for the 2026 Solheim Cup in the Netherlands.

The Swede, 37, was a playing vice-captain in 2023 and 2024, the latter her ninth time representing Europe in the competition.

Nordqvist, who succeeds Norwegian Suzann Pettersen, has won 17 of her 35 Solheim Cup matches and halved three.

“I am so honoured to be appointed as the 2026 European Solheim Cup captain,” said Nordqvist.

“Whether we were winning or losing, the Solheim Cup has played such a huge part in my career ever since I made my debut in 2009 in Chicago.

“The friendships I have made, and the memories created during the nine matches I’ve played, make it so incredibly special to be given the opportunity to be European Captain at my 10th Solheim Cup!”

The last European edition in 2023, which took place in Spain at Finca Cortesin, ended in a thrilling 14-14 tie with Europe retaining the Cup.

In 2024, the USA triumphed 15.5-12.5 in Virginia for a first win since 2017.

Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands will host the 2026 edition from September 7-13.

Alexandra Armas, chief executive officer of the Ladies European Tour, said: “We are delighted to announce Anna as our captain for the 2026 Solheim Cup.

“She has been such an important member of the European team over the years – both on and off the course – and she was excellent in the role of playing vice-captain last year.

“She has been a wonderful ambassador for European golf throughout her career, both as an individual and as part of the team, and I can tell you that the news of this appointment will no doubt be extremely popular amongst the players.”