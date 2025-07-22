Ryder Cup to return to Spain in 2031

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Ryder Cup will return to Spain in 2031 after the Costa Brava resort of Camiral was confirmed as the host venue.

It will be the second time the biennial event has been staged in the country, after Valderrama in 1997.

The news was announced by the European Tour Group on Tuesday.

It will only be the fourth time the tournament will have been played in continental Europe after Paris (2018) and Rome (2023) followed Valderrama as hosts.

This year’s Ryder Cup takes place at Bethpage Black in New York in September. Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland will be the venue in 2027 and Hazeltine, near Minnesota in 2029.

Guy Kinnings, chief executive of the European Tour Group, said: “Today’s announcement not only recognises Camiral as one of Europe’s leading venues, but also the considerable contribution Spanish golf has made to the proud history of the Ryder Cup.

“The Ryder Cup has grown significantly since Spain last hosted it in 1997. It is one of the world’s leading sporting events, which brings significant economic benefits and global exposure to a host region and country, so we could not be happier to be taking it to Costa Brava and Barcelona for the first time, and to Spain for the second time.”

Eleven Spaniards have represented Europe throughout the competition’s history and Seve Ballesteros famously captained the team to victory over the United States at Valderrama.

Camiral, which is close to Girona and around an hour’s travel from Barcelona, has also been confirmed as the host of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship on the DP World Tour from 2028-30.

Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, president of Spain’s national sports council, said: “The Government of Spain welcomes the selection of Camiral as the host venue for the 2031 Ryder Cup – a global sporting event that will showcase our country to millions of viewers around the world.

“The Ryder Cup is not only one of the most prestigious competitions on the international sporting calendar, but also an exceptional platform to demonstrate Spain’s ability to successfully host major 21st-century events, combining world-class infrastructure, unparalleled natural environment and a globally renowned tourism, cultural and culinary offering.”

Juan Guerrero-Burgos, president of the Royal Spanish Golf Federation, said: “It is an honour for Spain to host the Ryder Cup for the second time in history.

“The previous experience at Valderrama in 1997 was extraordinary. The economic impact, media coverage and more importantly, the legacy to our sport, tourism and awareness of golf in our country were unbelievable.”