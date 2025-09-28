Europe retain Ryder Cup after holding off stunning United States fightback

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe have retained the Ryder Cup after holding off a dramatic fightback from the United States at Bethpage Black.

The host side, trailing by seven points heading into Sunday’s singles session, roared back into contention with a series of tight wins but the holders just did enough to cling on.

Shane Lowry delivered the crucial half-point in match number eight, taking Europe to 14 points by holing a putt to tie against Russell Henley.

Lowry had trailed by one heading to the 18th but a superb second shot allowed him to hole for birdie three after Henley had been forced to settle for a four.

That took the score to 14-11 and ensured Europe could not be beaten with three matches still out on the course.

That the contest got so close was remarkable given the size of Europe’s lead, 11.5-4.5, after Saturday’s play and how dispirited the Americans seemed.

Europe had needed to secure just two and a half points to retain the cup and the half came before play even started when Viktor Hovland withdrew injured and his clash with Harris English declared a draw.

But the hosts showed incredible fighting spirit to threaten the most unlikely of comebacks.

Cameron Young and Justin Thomas edged thrilling battles on the 18th green against big guns Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood respectively, and Xander Schauffele overpowered Jon Rahm 4&3.

Ludvig Aberg finally stemmed the tide as he beat Patrick Cantlay 2&1 and Matt Fitzpatrick held off a storming fightback from Bryson DeChambeau to halve his match having led by five after eight holes.

Yet the Americans continued to battle and Scottie Scheffler, after four defeats in the opening two days, saw off Rory McIlroy in a titantic struggle that also went to the 18th.

JJ Spaun delivered another point at the expense of Sepp Straka, but Lowry held his nerve when it mattered to fight back and claim his vital half.