Europe win Ryder Cup after holding off stunning United States fightback
Shane Lowry delivered the crucial half-point to retain the trophy in match eight before Tyrrell Hatton added another half in match 10.
Europe have won the Ryder Cup after after holding off a dramatic fightback from the United States at Bethpage Black.
The host side, trailing by seven points heading into Sunday’s singles session, roared back into contention with a series of tight wins but the holders just did just enough to cling on.
Shane Lowry delivered the crucial half-point that took Europe to an unassailable 14 when he secured a draw in match number eight by holing a winning putt on the 18th.
Tyrrell Hatton then added another half in match number 10 to ensure an outright victory.