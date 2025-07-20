Open leader Scottie Scheffler starts with birdie to dampen hopes of chasing pack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A brilliant opening birdie from Scottie Scheffler doused the fire in Rory McIlroy’s partisan home crowd as the unflappable world number one began what was expected to be a procession to his first Open title.

The American, who did not drop a shot on Saturday in establishing a four-stroke lead, would have heard the chants of ‘Rory, Rory, Rory’ as his rival strode off the first tee in the group ahead.

But he was, unsurprisingly, unfazed and despite finding the rough off the tee he struck a brilliant approach to inside a foot and immediately was seven ahead of the Northern Irishman.

Playing partner Haotong Lee also birdied so his overall lead remained four.

McIlroy birdied the second to reduce the gap to the leader back to six but there were no signs of the early fireworks of the previous day when he was three under through four on his way to a 66.

The Masters champion knew he would have to realistically better that if he were to stand a chance of winning his second Claret Jug but struggled for momentum and bundling a chip out of the rough way past the pin resulted in a dropped shot at the fourth he could ill afford.

Also back at eight under was playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick, who began the day one shot better off only to bogey the par-three third.

Bryson DeChambeau was also on that number through 16 holes after a six-birdie charge, while former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama carded seven birdies and one bogey in the group behind.