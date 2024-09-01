Scottie Scheffler wins Tour Championship title to claim FedEx Cup and £19m prize

Support truly

Scottie Scheffler won the £19million FedEx Cup after landing the Tour Championship title in Atlanta.

Scheffler started the season-ending event at 10 under par and he was never seriously troubled.

A final-round 67 at East Lake meant he finished on 30 under par, four shots clear of Collin Morikawa, with Sahith Theegala in third.

Further down the leaderboard, Rory McIlroy ended on 16 under, the same score as Shane Lowry.

Scheffler has been the dominant figure in golf this year, winning the Masters for a second time, back-to-back Players Championship crowns and an Olympic gold medal in Paris.

He won seven PGA Tour events in 2024 – the most by any player for 17 years – setting a standard arguably not seen since Tiger Woods’ heyday.

Scheffler took a five-shot lead into the final round, and he was in no mood to relinquish his grip.