Luke Donald is set to announce his Ryder Cup 2025 captain’s picks for Team Europe in their quest to retain the cup at Bethpage Black next month.

The PGA Tour concluded on Sunday, with the Tour Championship going to one of Europe’s stalwarts Tommy Fleetwood in an unforgettable victory at East Lake, which also confirmed the FedEx Cup for the Englishman.

While the USA contend with the drama of Keegan Bradley and a compelling case for the captain to select himself as one of the six captain’s picks, Donald’s team is much more settled.

The former world No 1 could select 11 of the 12 players that took down the Stars and Stripes at Marco Simone in 2023.

Here’s what we know about Donald and the six picks to join Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton in New York.

When and where is the Ryder Cup 2025?

The 45th Ryder Cup takes place from Friday, 26 September to Sunday, 28 September. It will be hosted by Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

The first session will likely start from 12-1pm BST (7-8am ET) on Friday, with the afternoon sessions likely to start from 5-6pm BST (12-1pm ET).

When and where will Luke Donald announce his Ryder Cup 2025 captain’s picks?

Donald will confirm six wildcard picks to complete Team Europe’s 12 players on Monday, 1 September at 2pm BST.

open image in gallery Fans in New York will be given free tickets to the biennial clash between Europe and the United States ( Getty )

How will Luke Donald decide to fill out his team?

Donald already has six players confirmed from the points standings, listed below, meaning he can pick any six players and opt for form, course suitability or experience.

Ryder Cup 2025 schedule

Days 1-2: Friday 26 September and Saturday 27 September

There will be a morning and afternoon session both days, with foursomes in the former and fourballs in the latter. The morning is likely to get underway from 12-1pm (7-8am ET). For reference, Friday and Saturday sessions in Rome started at 7:35am CET, while the afternoon sessions started at 12:25pm CET.

Day 3: Sunday 28 September

Singles will be played on the final day of competition, Sunday. The final day in Rome got underway at 11:35am CET, so we can expect a similar plan for Bethpage Black and the action to begin from 4-5pm BST.

Current Team Europe standings for 2025 Ryder Cup

Top six players qualify automatically for team. Standings accurate as of 25 August

--------------------------------------------------------------------

7. Shane Lowry (IRE) 1275.51

8. Sepp Straka (AUT) 1264.27

9. Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 1140.44

10. Viktor Hovland (NOR) 1031.34

11. Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 899.53

12. Matt Wallace (ENG) 881.12

13. Thomas Detry (BEL) 817.19

14. Marco Penge (ENG) 810.38

15. Aaron Rai (ENG) 754.86

16. Jordan Smith (ENG) 738.84

17. Harry Hall (ENG) 703.38

18. Nicolai Højgaard (DEN) 681.26

19. Niklas Norgaard (DEN) 651.10

20. John Parry (ENG) 643.75

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Predicted European team for the 2025 Ryder Cup

This would be almost identical to the side that vanquished the United States in Rome. Rasmus Hojgaard has removed any tension, to some extent, locking up an automatic spot, likely confirming the only change from Rome by swapping in for his brother Nicolai Hojgaard.

Final Team USA standings for 2025 Ryder Cup

Top 6 eligible players following the conclusion of the BMW Championship, on 18 August, 2025, have made the team

1. Scottie Scheffler 37180.33 - QUALIFIED

2. JJ Spaun 14851.91 - QUALIFIED

3. Xander Schauffele 13733.52 - QUALIFIED

4. Russell Henley 12276.82 - QUALIFIED

5. Harris English 10880.55 - QUALIFIED

6. Bryson De Chambeau 10774.98 - QUALIFIED

--------------------------------------------------------------------

7. Justin Thomas 10467.24

8. Collin Morikawa 1049.44

9. Ben Griffin 9745.76

10. Maverick McNealy 8913.65

11. Keegan Bradley 8435.00

12. Brian Harman 7466.91

13. Andrew Novak 7300.48

14. Cameron Young 7209.64

15. Patrick Cantlay 6716.39

16. Sam Burns 6688.29

17. Wyndham Clark 5216.87

18. Lucas Glover 4803.44

19. Akshay Bhatia 4647.13

20. Chris Gotterup 4570.10

Predicted American team for the 2025 Ryder Cup

What’s the format?

There are 28 points up for grabs with the winners required to reach 14.5 points. The holders can defend the cup by reaching 14 points, with a draw ensuring they retain the cup.

The competition lasts three days and the first two days, Friday and Saturday, see the players battle it out over foursomes (alternate shot) and fourballs (better ball). The action concludes on Sunday with 12 singles matches.

Each match offers up one point, though the point can be halved if the match is tied after 18 holes, resulting in each team winning half a point.

The players involved in foursomes (alternate shot) and fourballs (better ball) will be announced shortly before each session, with every player tasked with competing in a singles match on Sunday.

The Course: Bethpage Black, New York

Bethpage Black is known as one of the most difficult golf courses in the world. It is a par 71 and stretches to a daunting 7,426 yards, favouring the long hitters on tour.

Players will be greeted by a sign on the first tee: “The Black Course is an extremely difficult course which we recommend only for highly skilled golfers”.

There have been three major championships held at the course, including most recently the 2019 PGA Championship, won by Brooks Koepka, who is competing to be on Team USA this time around.

The course set-up is in the hands of the hosts, meaning USA can adjust conditions to suit their players. That said, Team Europe’s talent and characteristics are largely similar to Team USA, meaning less advantage this time around.

Players can expect narrower fairways and deep rough though, favouring players who can carry the ball a long way. The 15th hole is notoriously difficult and known as ‘The Beast’.