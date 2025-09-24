How to watch Ryder Cup opening ceremony and rescheduled start time
The opening ceremony has been brought forward but both captains will still confirm their picks on Thursday evening
The Ryder Cup opening ceremony has been forced to move over the threat of a New York storm and will take place 4pm ET (9pm BST) on Wednesday.
The USA and European captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald will not announce their pairings for the first day of competition at the extravagant event, though, instead confirming their picks at the traditional time slot on Thursday evening at 4pm ET (9pm BST).
But both Bradley and Donald will introduce their players at the traditional opening ceremony. Fans will be treated to an hour-long pre-show at 3pm ET (8pm BST) before the ceremony begins at Bethpage Black.
How to watch Ryder Cup opening ceremony
You can also watch the action unfold live on Sky Sports Golf, with a live stream on NOW TV.
Ryder Cup 2025 schedule
Days 1: Friday 26 September
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning: 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST), 7:26am ET (12:26pm BST), 7:42am ET (12:42pm BST), 7:58am ET (12:58pm BST).
Four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon: 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST), 12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST), 12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST), 1:13pm (6:13pm BST).
Day 2: Saturday 27 September
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning: 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST), 7:26am ET (12:26pm BST), 7:42am ET (12:42pm BST), 7:58am ET (12:58pm BST).
Four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon: 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST), 12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST), 12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST), 1:13pm (6:13pm BST).
Day 3: Sunday 28 September
12 singles matches: Starting from 12:02pm ET (5:02pm BST) to 2:03pm ET (6:03pm BST).
The trophy presentation is scheduled for 6:00pm ET (11pm BST).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments