Ryder Cup 2025 schedule, tee times and results at Bethpage Black
Luke Donald’s Team Europe battle Keegan Bradley’s Team USA at Bethpage Black, New York
The Ryder Cup 2025 begins on Friday with Europe taking on a formidable Team USA at Bethpage Black in New York.
Europe have brought back 11 of the 12 heroes from Marco Simone in a bid to repeat their success and secure a first away win in the cup since 2012.
Luke Donald can call on a number of superstars in a boost to Europe’s chances, as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood, among others, lead the away team.
But Scottie Scheffler, the world No 1, presents a tough challenge after a historic year that included two major victories, including a dominant win at Royal Portrush to capture The Open.
Here’s the full schedule, tee times, pairings and results from the Ryder Cup 2025:
Ryder Cup 2025 schedule
Days 1: Friday 26 September
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches
(Ryder Cup records in record)
7:10am ET (12:10pm BST): Bryson DeChambeau (2-3-1)/Justin Thomas (7-4-2) vs Jon Rahm (6-3-3)/Tyrrell Hatton (5-4-2)
7:26am ET (12:26pm BST): Scottie Scheffler (2-2-3)/Russell Henley (rookie) v Ludvig Aberg (2-2-0)/Matt Fitzpatrick (1-7-0)
7:42am ET (12:42pm BST): Collin Morikawa (4-3-1)/Harris English (1-2-0) v Rory McIlroy (16-13-4)/Tommy Fleetwood (7-3-2)
7:58am ET (12:58pm BST): Xander Schauffele (4-4-0)/Patrick Cantlay (5-2-1) v Bob MacIntyre (2-0-1)/Viktor Hovland (3-4-3)
Four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon: 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST), 12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST), 12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST), 1:13pm (6:13pm BST).
Day 2: Saturday 27 September
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning: 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST), 7:26am ET (12:26pm BST), 7:42am ET (12:42pm BST), 7:58am ET (12:58pm BST).
Four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon: 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST), 12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST), 12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST), 1:13pm (6:13pm BST).
Day 3: Sunday 28 September
12 singles matches: Starting from 12:02pm ET (5:02pm BST) to 2:03pm ET (6:03pm BST).
Times: ET/BST
- Match 1: 12:02/17:02 - Singles
- Match 2: 12:13/17:13 - Singles
- Match 3: 12:24/17:24 - Singles
- Match 4: 12:35/17:35 - Singles
- Match 5: 12:46/17:46 - Singles
- Match 6: 12:57/17:57 - Singles
- Match 7: 13:08/18:08 - Singles
- Match 8: 13:19/18:19 - Singles
- Match 9: 13:30/18:30 - Singles
- Match 10: 13:41/18:41 - Singles
- Match 11: 13:52/18:52 - Singles
- Match 12: 14:03/19:03 - Singles
The trophy presentation is scheduled for 6:00pm ET (11pm BST).
