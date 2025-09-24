Ryder Cup 2025 live: Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau ignite rivalry before opening ceremony at Bethpage
Europe and USA players preview this week’s match before the rescheduled opening ceremony this evening, with the first pairings announcement set for tomorrow
The Ryder Cup 2025 is just days away now with both sets of players familiarising themselves with a course known as ‘The Beast’ at Bethpage with the USA desperate to defeat Europe and reclaim the cup.
Luke Donald’s side appear well-drilled and relaxed in pursuit of a rare away victory, with the challenge of suppressing an expected raucous New York crowd over the three days of play.
Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, both due to speak on Wednesday, have fired shots at each other in the build-up, and could collide in a mouthwatering rivalry that could define this year’s tournament.
The traditional opening ceremony will take place a day earlier, on Wednesday afternoon, due to the forecast of inclement weather on Thursday, though Donald and American captain Keegan Bradley will still pick the Friday morning pairings on Thursday afternoon.
Follow all the build-up to Friday’s first matches, plus this evening’s opening ceremony below:
How Europe can silence obnoxious U-S-A chants to snatch unlikely Ryder Cup win
David Howell and Paul Casey strolled up the hill on the 11th on the South Course at Oakland Hills in 2004, the Europeans one up over their American counterparts, Jim Furyk and Chad Campbell. But then they started to hear a humming in the distance.
Luke Donald’s troops will experience something similar at Bethpage Black this week, when they attempt to win on US soil for the first time since “The Miracle of Medinah” in 2012.
That innocuous noise should not be underestimated; it builds, whirring, and the blue and yellow will walk straight into the cauldron. A boisterous group of New Yorkers, with up to 50,000 spectators per day, are ready to leave a deafening noise, likely to that familiar and obnoxious tune of U-S-A, U-S-A, ringing in their ears.
Read the full piece from Jack Rathborn in New York on how Team Europe can combat the noise at Bethpage:
Today's media schedule: McIlroy and DeChambeau set to speak
A full slate of media commitments at Bethpage Black today with eight European players and the remaining six American players all having individual press conferences.
Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau having been trading barbs in the build-up so what will both men say today? Here’s the full schedule:
7.45am ET (12.45pm BST): Tommy Fleetwood
8am ET (1pm BST): Robert MacIntyre
8.15am ET (1.15pm BST): Rasmus Hojgaard
8.30am ET (1.30pm BST:) Justin Rose
8.45am ET (1.45pm BST): Viktor Hovland
9am ET (2pm BST): Ludvig Aberg
9.15am ET (2.15pm BST): Matt Fitzpatrick
9.30am ET (2.30pm BST): Rory McIlroy
9.45am ET (2.45pm BST): Collin Morikawa
10am ET (3pm BST): Bryson DeChambeau
10.15am ET (3.15pm BST): Cameron Young
10.30am ET (3.30pm BST): Sam Burns
10.45am ET (3.45pm BST): Harris English
11am ET (4pm BST): Ben Griffin
Donald Trump set for delayed Ryder Cup 2025 arrival after US Open chaos
President Donald Trump is expected to delay his arrival at Bethpage Black for day one of the Ryder Cup to avoid extended hold-ups for spectators.
The US President’s presence at the US Open tennis earlier this month for Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner forced long security delays.
And organisers of the Ryder Cup hope a belated arrival will ease logistics to start the tournament, with Trump an avid golf fan and owner of a number of prestigious course around the world, including Turnberry in South Ayrshire.
The first foursomes match on Friday are scheduled to begin at 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST) but Trump appears set to arrive in time for the second session of the day, with four fourballs matches set to take place from 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST).
When will Donald Trump attend Ryder Cup 2025?
Ryder Cup opening ceremony forced to move over New York storm threat
The Ryder Cup opening ceremony has been forced to move over the threat of a New York storm in the coming hours.
Initially slated for Thursday, organisers have moved it up a day to take place on Wednesday due to a forecast of inclement weather.
Bethpage Black Course updated the schedule on Tuesday, with the traditional ceremony now starting at 4pm ET (9pm BST) on Wednesday.
The USA and European captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald will not announce their pairings for the first day of competition at the extravagant event though, instead confirming their picks at the traditional time slot on Thursday evening at 4pm ET (9pm BST).
Ryder Cup format
There are 28 points up for grabs with the winners required to reach 14.5 points. The holders can defend the cup by reaching 14 points, with a draw ensuring they retain the cup.
The competition lasts three days and the first two days, Friday and Saturday, see the players battle it out over foursomes (alternate shot) and fourballs (better ball). The action concludes on Sunday with 12 singles matches.
Each match offers up one point, though the point can be halved if the match is tied after 18 holes, resulting in each team winning half a point.
The players involved in foursomes (alternate shot) and fourballs (better ball) will be announced shortly before each session, with every player tasked with competing in a singles match on Sunday.
Ryder Cup 2025 schedule
Day 1: Friday 26 September
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning: 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST), 7:26am ET (12:26pm BST), 7:42am ET (12:42pm BST), 7:58am ET (12:58pm BST).
Four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon: 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST), 12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST), 12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST), 1:13pm (6:13pm BST).
Day 2: Saturday 27 September
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning: 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST), 7:26am ET (12:26pm BST), 7:42am ET (12:42pm BST), 7:58am ET (12:58pm BST).
Four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon: 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST), 12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST), 12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST), 1:13pm (6:13pm BST).
Day 3: Sunday 28 September
12 singles matches: Starting from 12:02pm ET (5:02pm BST) to 2:03pm ET (6:03pm BST).
The trophy presentation is scheduled for 6:00pm ET (11pm BST).
Ryder Cup dates
The 45th Ryder Cup takes place from Friday, 26 September to Sunday, 28 September.
It will be hosted by Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. The opening ceremony will be on Wednesday, moved forward from Thursday due to adverse weather. It will start at 4pm ET (9pm BST). Friday morning pairings will be announced by the captains on Thursday at 4pm ET (9pm BST).
The first session will start at 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST) on Friday, with the afternoon sessions set to start at 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST).
Independent Sport will bring you full coverage from Bethpage Black, with hole-by-hole updates, scores and results in our Ryder Cup live blogs.
You can also watch the action unfold live on Sky Sports Golf, with a live stream on NOW TV.
