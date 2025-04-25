Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo score 58 to lead at Zurich Classic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Records tumbled on Thursday as the team of Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo took the opening round lead at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a score of 14-under 58.

The duo eclipsed Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard for the lead about an hour after the brothers tied the Four-ball scoring record with a 13-under 59.

Defending champions Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy opened with an eight under 64, despite McIlroy spending the preceding week battling illness.

Lowry got off to a flying start on the back nine with three birdies in their first four holes, with Masters champion McIlroy eventually adding a birdie on the first and an eagle on the second.

Speaking after the round, McIlroy said: “Shane got off to a really good start. I didn’t do anything.

“Shane joked I could have got a couple extra hours in bed if I wanted to. I played a bit better coming in. It was okay.

“We felt like we left a few shots out there, but we were just saying the two Foursomes days on Friday and Sunday here are the important days in this tournament, and it’s important for us to obviously post a good score tomorrow.”

The reigning champions have never defended their title at the Zurich Classic.