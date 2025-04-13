Rory McIlroy ‘honoured, thrilled and proud’ to call himself Masters champion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An emotional Rory McIlroy fought back tears as he reflected on finally winning the Masters to complete the career grand slam.

McIlroy threatened to squander a five-shot lead with eight holes to play before beating Justin Rose with a birdie on the first extra hole at Augusta National.

“It feels incredible. This is my 17th time here and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time,” McIlroy said before being presented with the green jacket by defending champion Scottie Scheffler.

“The last 10 years coming here with the burden of the grand slam on my shoulder and trying to achieve it, I wonder what we’re going to talk about going into next year.

“I’m absolutely honoured, thrilled and proud to be able to call myself a Masters champion.”

McIlroy sank to his knees in sheer relief after holing the winning putt and added: “It was 14 years in the making, from having a four-shot lead (after three rounds) in 2011.

“There was a lot of pent up emotion that came out on the 18th green and a moment like that makes all the years and close calls worth it.”

McIlroy had to fight back tears as he was asked about the sacrifices his parents Gerry and Rosie made during the early part of his career.

“I want to say hello to my mum and dad, they’re back in Northern Ireland and I can’t wait to celebrate this next week with them,” McIlroy added.

McIlroy’s fourth birdie of the day on the 10th had given him a five-shot lead, but he inexplicably pitched into Rae’s Creek on the 13th to run up a second double bogey of the day and also dropped a shot on the 14th to open the door to the chasing pack.

“When I hit the wedge into the creek on 13 I felt like I did a really good job of bouncing back from that and the double at the first as well,” McIlroy said.

“I was really nervous going out and almost the double on the first calmed me down and got me into it. The way I responded to setbacks all week, I couldn’t be more proud of myself.

“I had two yards less in the play-off than regulation and a flatter lie as well. It was a good number, just needed a committed swing and made one at the right time.”