Rory McIlroy says golf should never accept bad behaviour after Ryder Cup abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy said police dogs should have been let off leashes after his wife was struck by a beer can amid unacceptable scenes at the Ryder Cup.

The Northern Irishman was heckled throughout the three days at Bethpage Black by a raucous crowd, suffering crude personal taunts and repeated attempts to distract him as he prepared to play shots.

The world number two revealed his wife Erica was also caught in the commotion as a beer tossed from the crowd hit her hat when the atmosphere was at its most frenzied during Saturday’s fractious fourballs session.

McIlroy himself lost his cool at times during the week, making an offensive gesture on one occasion and shouting back on another, while play was repeatedly held up as police tried to restore calm.

“I wish they had let the dogs off the leashes,” said McIlroy in a press conference after Europe held off a remarkable United States fightback to win the trophy 15-13 on Sunday.

“The police out there and the amount of security presence was insane.

“Look, nothing was going to happen – there wasn’t going to be physical altercation or anything like that – but there was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behaviour.

“It’s a minority of the crowd, it’s not the majority. The majority of people here are true golf fans and are respectful, but I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf.

“I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week.

“Golf teaches you very good life lessons, it teaches you etiquette, it teaches you how to play by the rules, it teaches you how to respect people.

“Sometimes this week we didn’t see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup.”

Footage emerged on social media on Sunday showing the incident where McIlroy’s wife was hit by the beer. She was not hurt but looked shocked.

Masters champion McIlroy said: “Erica is fine. She’s a very, very strong woman. You know, she handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has.

“I love her and we’re going to have a good time celebrating tonight.”

Shane Lowry, McIlroy’s playing partner at the time, said: “I was out there for two days with Erica and the amount of abuse that she received was astonishing and the way she was out there supporting her husband and supporting her team was unbelievable, and kudos to her for that.”

McIlroy rose above the taunts to deliver three-and-a-half points across the foursomes and fourballs sessions but was unable to maintain his momentum as he was beaten by Scottie Scheffler on the 18th hole in the singles.

“I felt like I was running on empty,” he said.

Ultimately it did not matter as Europe denied the US an unlikely comeback victory.

McIlroy said: “We did what we needed to do and we are going to celebrate like there is no tomorrow.”