Rory McIlroy received letter of apology from Derek Sprague after Ryder Cup abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy has revealed PGA of America chief executive Derek Sprague sent a personal apology for the abuse directed at him and his wife during Europe’s Ryder Cup victory in New York.

Europe held off a stirring fightback from the United States at Bethpage Black, where the Americans had gone into the final session 12-5 down before mounting a comeback in the singles, only to come up short.

Luke Donald’s team – and McIlroy in particular – were on the end of some unsavoury abuse from a partisan crowd across the three days, with a beer tossed from the crowd hitting the hat of McIlroy’s wife Erica.

McIlroy, though, has since received a “lovely letter” from Sprague looking to smooth things over.

“I got a lovely e-mail from Derek Sprague apologising,” McIlroy told BBC Sport as he prepared for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

“Erica worked with Derek at the PGA of America back in the day, so we know Derek and his wife pretty well.

“He couldn’t have been more gracious or apologetic and he wrote us a lovely letter, which we really appreciated.”

USA captain Keegan Bradley had refused to condemn the “passionate” home fans at Bethpage, where McIlroy felt the hostile atmosphere had actually spurred Europe on.

“I take it as a compliment that they targeted me, but then at the same time, it was a tough week,” McIlroy said.

“That made us better as a team. It galvanised us and it really put our arms around each other.”

Masters champion McIlroy is aiming to cap a memorable year as he prepares for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

“I think back to the start in January of 2025 when I was last here and everything that’s happened since,” said McIlroy, who also won the Players Championship, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Irish Open.

“Honestly, in my wildest dreams, I didn’t know. I mean, I knew a year like this was possible, but it has just been an amazing 10 months.”