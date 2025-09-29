Rory McIlroy calls for ‘higher standard’ after being subjected to crowd abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy quipped police dogs should have been let off leashes after he was subjected to unacceptable crowd abuse at the Ryder Cup.

The Northern Irishman was heckled throughout the three days at Bethpage Black, suffering crude personal taunts and repeated attempts to distract him as he attempted to play shots.

The world number two also revealed his wife Erica had beer thrown at her amid a febrile atmosphere at the New York course during Saturday afternoon’s play.

McIlroy lost his cool on occasions during the week, making an offensive gesture on one occasion and shouting back on another, while play was repeatedly held up as police tried to restore calm.

“I wish they had let the dogs off the leashes,” said McIlroy in a press conference after Europe held off a remarkable United States fightback to win the trophy 15-13 on Sunday.

“The police out there and the amount of security presence was insane.

“Look, nothing was going to happen – there wasn’t going to be physical altercation or anything like that – but there was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behaviour.

“It’s a minority of the crowd, it’s not the majority. The majority of people here are true golf fans and are respectful, but I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf.”

He continued: “I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week.

“Golf teaches you very good life lessons, it teaches you etiquette, it teaches you how to play by the rules, it teaches you how to respect people.

“Sometimes this week we didn’t see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup.”

McIlroy’s wife Erica was caught up in the commotion during Saturday’s fractious fourballs session.

The Masters champion said: “Erica is fine. She’s a very, very strong woman. You know, she handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has.

“I love her and we’re going to have a good time celebrating tonight.”

McIlroy rose above the taunts to deliver three-and-a-half points across the foursomes and fourballs sessions but was unable to maintain his momentum as he was beaten by Scottie Scheffler on the 18th hole in the singles.

“I felt like I was running on empty,” he said. “I gave so much of myself the first two days and I tried as hard as I could out there against Scottie.

“Scottie and I both didn’t have our best. It was a bit of a pillow fight if I’m honest.”

Ultimately it did not matter as Europe denied the US an unlikely comeback victory.

McIlroy said: “I am extremely proud to be a part of this team. We did what we needed to do and we are going to celebrate like there is no tomorrow.”