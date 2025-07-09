Rory McIlroy eager to tackle Scottish Open after break from PGA Tour ‘grind’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy hopes going into hiding for a couple of weeks has helped him recharge as he prepares for the Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.

Masters champion McIlroy has taken a break since finishing in a tie for sixth at the Travelers Championship last month, which saw a welcome upturn in form following a testing run since his Augusta triumph.

Having settled into a new family home in Wentworth, McIlroy feels being able to get away from the “grind” of the PGA Tour circuit has sharpened his focus on a strong run again in North Berwick ahead of his challenge for another Open crown at Royal Portrush.

“The one thing I would say about the last couple of weeks is I felt like I could detach a little bit more and sort of hide in a way,” the world number two said at a press conference.

“Sometimes you need that to completely get away. I feel like this world of golf can become all encompassing if you let it.

“Justin Rose and I came up here together yesterday and we were just chatting about how there is a detachment from the sort of week-in, week-out grind when you get back over here, from when you play PGA Tour for that sort of first 25 to 30 weeks of the year.

“It has been lovely to get back and see some familiar faces, and is the first time back playing in the UK since what happened at Augusta, which is a really nice feeling as well.”

McIlroy, who won the Scottish Open in 2023 and then finished tied fourth last year, added: “I don’t think I started out too well here, but I have learned how to play the course a little bit better.

“Obviously I had that great finish in 2023, then played well again last year, so I am looking forward to getting out there tomorrow.”

Robert MacIntyre secured a memorable Scottish Open victory last year, winning on home soil by one stroke ahead Adam Scott.

“I think the pressure is off, obviously with me saying how much I wanted (to win) this golf tournament,” said US Open runner-up MacIntyre, who was the first Scottish winner of the event in 25 years.

“But the expectation is not from me – from outside and the fans, the expectation is through the roof.

“Again I can’t control that, so I have just got to go out there prepare as well as I can.”

World number one Scottie Scheffler will tee off on Thursday morning in a group alongside MacIntyre and Scott.

“If I wanted to just do preparation (for the Open), I would have gone and played some other golf courses for fun,” said Scheffler, who is on a run of nine consecutive top-10 finishes.

“Tournament golf is a little bit different – being here in the right conditions, in the wind, getting used to the time (difference) and stuff like that.

“This is an important tournament for me and is a tournament I want to play well in.”

As well as Ryder Cup qualification points on the line for the likes of MacIntyre and England’s Tommy Fleetwood, the leading three players not already exempt who make the cut will qualify for the Open.