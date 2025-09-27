Rory McIlroy aims expletive at American fans and asks for respect at Ryder Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy hit back at American supporters after being subjected to heckling throughout his foursomes appearance on the second day of the Ryder Cup.

The world number two shouted at one fan to “shut the f*** up” after a comment was aimed in his direction as he prepared to play a shot at the 16th hole at Bethpage Black.

That came after an incident on Friday when he appeared to make an offensive gesture in response to something said in the crowd.

It is not clear what the particular comments that angered McIlroy were but he seemed more annoyed about when they were being delivered rather than the nature of them.

“I don’t mind them having a go at us, that’s to be expected. I mean, that’s what an away Ryder Cup is,” said the Northern Irishman after he and Tommy Fleetwood combined to beat Harris English and Collin Morikawa 3&2.

“When they’re still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that’s the tough thing.

“In between shots, say whatever you want to me. That’s totally fine.

“But just give us the respect, let us hit shots, and give us the same chance that the Americans have.”

Remarks such as ‘miss it’ or ‘slice it’ have not been uncommon as the European players have addressed the ball.

Robert MacIntyre and Shane Lowry are among those who have also been targeted.

It had been widely anticipated that the Europeans would be given a hostile reception by the New York crowd.

McIlroy has been further singled out with group chants aimed in his direction, including ‘f*** you Rory’ ahead of Saturday’s sessions.