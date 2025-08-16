Robert MacIntyre holes stunning putt on the 18th as he leads BMW Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert MacIntyre will take a four-shot lead into the final round of the BMW Championship after sinking a 41-foot putt to birdie the 18th on Saturday night.

MacIntyre had come under pressure from Scottie Scheffler during the third round, with the American ultimately taking one shot out of MacIntyre’s half-way advantage, but he will take a significant dose of confidence into Sunday after his closing putt gave him a little extra breathing space.

After two blistering rounds of 62 and 64 on the first two days, Saturday’s 68 was much more of a grind for MacIntyre, who struggled to find the fairways of the Caves Valley course on the third time around.

He bogeyed the first after a wayward second shot before a birdie on the par-five fourth, only to find himself in the trees on the fifth, ultimately saving par.

MacIntyre, who is on the verge of joining Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose in qualifying for Europe’s Ryder Cup team, birdied again on the ninth and was clearly fired up, appearing to gesture unhappily at the crowd after sinking a putt to save par on the 14th.

He narrowly missed a birdie putt on the 17th but it was all smiles on the 18th.

“It was a tough, tough start,” MacIntyre said on Sky Sports. “Going out with that lead is difficult but if I do my job well these guys have got to do really well to catch me.

“A 68 today, it was a struggle at times, through five or six holes, but it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog and I’ve got all the fight.”

Asked about his clash with the galleries on the 14th, MacIntyre laughed as he talked about Ryder Cup rivalries.

“We’re in America, playing against their sweetheart Scottie, who I get on well with, he’s a great guy,” he said. “I expected it today and I expect it again tomorrow. You give me crap, I’ll give you crap back. I’m not scared of that.”

Scheffler had closed the gap with birdies on the fourth, seventh and 11th holes, but a missed putt saw him bogey the 12th. He birdied again on the 14th to sign for a 67 that keeps him firmly in the hunt going into the final day.

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg will look to make it a three-horse race after his birdie on the 18th brought him within two shots of Scheffler.

Sam Burns and Harry Hall are two further shots back in a tie for fourth, one shot ahead of Fleetwood and Maverick McNealy.