Jacob Skov Olesen overcomes major inexperience to set early lead at The Open

World number 354 Jacob Skov Olesen made light of his major inexperience to set the early clubhouse lead at The Open at Portrush with a four-under-par 67.

The 26-year-old Danish left-hander, who won the Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin in Ireland last summer, only turned professional in November after earning his DP World Tour card.

That meant he had to sacrifice his amateur exemptions for this year’s Masters and US Open so this was only his second appearance at one of golf’s premier events after debuting at Troon 12 months ago.

After making the turn in one under, he birdied the 10th, holed a 40-foot eagle putt at the 12th and chipped in for birdie at the 15th to move clear on five under but bogeyed the last.

That dropped him into a share of the lead with China’s Haotong Li, withMatthew Jordan, the Royal Liverpool golfer who has finished 10th in the last two Opens, a shot behind.

He enjoyed a run of three birdies immediately after making the turn on one under, only to drop a shot at the par-three 13th.

Veteran Lee Westwood rolled back the years to be bogey-free through 13 holes to also reach four under before dropping his first shot.

The 52-year-old, back at the Open for the first time since 2022 after coming through qualifying, finished joint-fourth on this course six years ago and used all his experience to manoeuvre himself to the top of the leaderboard.

He birdied the par-five second and then drove the green at the 372-yard par-four fifth to pick up another shot and a take a share of the lead for the first time.

Westwood made the most of Portrush’s other two par-fives, the seventh and 12th, with birdies at both just as the rain began to get heavier but then three-putted the 14th.

The morning was also good for Westwood’s fellow LIV golfer Phil Mickelson, who carded his best Open round since the third day at Carnoustie in 2018 with a one-under 70 – the highlight of which was a holed bunker shot for par at the third having left his first in the sand.

The 2013 Open champion has missed the cut in five of his last seven majors and since the 2023 Masters has not finished higher than 43rd.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, 2019 champion Shane Lowry and two-time major winner and one of the favourites this week Jon Rahm were all two under well into their front nine.