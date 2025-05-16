PGA Championship 2025 tee times and schedule for round 2 including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler
Masters champion Rory McIlroy faces an uphill battle to claim back-to-back major titles after an error-strewn opening round in the 107th US PGA Championship.
McIlroy struggled to a three-over-par 74 to trail clubhouse leaders Cam Davis and Ryan Gerard - a North Carolina native - by eight shots, with Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald surprisingly a shot off the pace alongside Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox, Alex Smalley and Stephan Jaeger.
England's Matt Fitzpatrick and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre were another stroke back on three under, alongside US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Tyrrell Hatton.
McIlroy's play-off victory over Justin Rose at Augusta National in April had made him just the sixth male golfer to complete a career grand slam and gave him a fifth major title, one behind Sir Nick Faldo.
The world number two was also strongly fancied to equal Faldo's tally at the first opportunity at Quail Hollow, a venue where he won his first PGA Tour title in 2010 and has since claimed three more victories, including last year.
However, McIlroy, who hit just three fairways in regulation, was fortunate not to find the water with a number of pulled tee shots and unsurprisingly did not speak to the media before heading straight to the range after his round.
Here are the tee times for round two.
PGA Championship tee times
Round two - Friday, 16 May
Starting at hole one:
12:00 Adam Hadwin (Can), Keith Mitchell (US), Bob Sowards (US)
12:11 Eric Cole (US), Cameron Davis (Aus), Eric Steger (US)
12:22 Brian Bergstol (US), Jacob Bridgeman (US), Austin Eckroat (US)
12:33 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Niklas Norgaard (Den), JJ Spaun (US)
12:44 Dean Burmester (SA), Patrick Rodgers (US), Nick Taylor (Can)
12:55 Joe Highsmith (US), Aaron Rai (Eng), Cameron Young (US)
13:06 Tom Hoge (US), Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Taylor Pendrith (Can)
13:17 Patton Kizzire (US), Matt McCarty (US), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den)
13:28 Richard Bland (Eng), Tyler Collet (US), Jimmy Walker (US)
13:39 Jason Dufner (US), Shaun Micheel (US), Michael Thorbjornsen (US)
13:50 Rafael Campos (Pur), Ryan Lenahan (US), Matt Wallace (Eng)
14:01 Brian Campbell (US), Elvis Smylie (Aus), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
14:12 Larkin Gross (US), Johnny Keefer (US), Chun-An Yu (Tai)
17:30 Ryan Fox (NZ), Justin B Hicks (US), John Parry (Eng)
17:41 Andre Chi (US), Patrick Fishburn (US), Seamus Power (Ire)
17:52 Max McGreevy (US), Sepp Straka (Aut), Alex Smalley (US)
18:03 Rickie Fowler (US), Brooks Koepka (US), Shane Lowry (Ire)
18:14 Jason Day (Aus), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Phil Mickelson (US)
18:25 Patrick Cantlay (US), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jon Rahm (Spa)
18:36 Corey Conners (Can), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Min-Woo Lee (Aus)
18:47 Rory McIlroy (NI), Xander Schauffele (US), Scottie Scheffler (US)
18:58 Tony Finau (US), Max Greyserman (US), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
19:09 Keegan Bradley (US), Maverick McNealy (US), Andrew Novak (US)
19:20 Akshay Bhatia (US), Sam Burns (US), Denny McCarthy (US)
19:31 John Catlin (US), Jesse Droemer (US), Garrick Higgo (SA)
19:42 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (Spa), Justin Lower (US), Rupe Taylor (US)
Starting at Hole 10:
12:05 Michael Kartrude (US), Jake Knapp (US), Sami Valimaki (Fin)
12:16 Michael Block (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Erik van Rooyen (SA)
12:27 Lucas Glover (US), Max Homa (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
12:38 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus), Will Zalatoris (US)
12:49 Dustin Johnson (US), Collin Morikawa (US), Justin Thomas (US)
13:00 Ludvig Aaberg (Swe), Patrick Reed (US), Jordan Spieth (US)
13:11 Wyndham Clark (US), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
13:22 Bryson DeChambeau (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Gary Woodland (US)
13:33 Daniel Berger (US), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Russell Henley (US)
13:44 Brian Harman (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Cameron Smith (Aus)
13:55 Brandon Bingaman (US), Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Davis Riley (US)
14:06 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Tom McKibbin (NI)
14:17 Beau Hossler (US), Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Timothy Wiseman (US)
17:25 Luke Donald (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Ire), Martin Kaymer (Ger)
17:36 Taylor Moore (US), David Puig (Spa), John Somers (US)
17:47 Nic Ishee (US), Kurt Kitayama (US), Alexander Noren (Swe)
17:58 Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Tom Johnson (US), JT Poston (US)
18:09 Bud Cauley (US), Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Davis Thompson (US)
18:20 Thomas Detry (Bel), Harris English (US), Michael Kim (US)
18:31 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Chris Kirk (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
18:42 Laurie Canter (Eng), Thorbjoern Olesen (Den), Karl Vilips (Aus)
18:53 Rico Hoey (Phi), Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Sam Stevens (US)
19:04 Robert Gates (US), Ben Griffin (US), Lee Hodges (US)
19:15 Nick Dunlap (US), Harry Hall (Eng), Thriston Lawrence (SA)
19:26 Ryan Gerard (US), Greg Koch (US), Marco Penge (Eng)
19:37 Dylan Newman (US), Victor Perez (Fra), Daniel van Tonder (SA)
