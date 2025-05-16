PGA Championship leaderboard LIVE: Latest scores as Rory McIlroy bids to revive hopes in round two
Rory McIlroy must shoot a low score to fight back into contention after a three-over-par 74 in the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow
Masters champion Rory McIlroy faces an uphill battle to claim back-to-back major titles after an error-strewn opening round in the 107th US PGA Championship.
McIlroy struggled to a three-over-par 74 to trail Jhonattan Vegas by a daunting 10 shots, Vegas finishing his round shortly before 8pm with five birdies in the last six holes to become the first Venezuelan player to lead a major.
Vegas enjoyed a two-shot lead over Australia's Cam Davis and North Carolina native Ryan Gerard, with Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald another stroke back alongside Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox, Alex Smalley and Stephan Jaeger.
England's Matt Fitzpatrick and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre were another stroke back on three under, alongside US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Tyrrell Hatton.
Follow all of the latest from round two of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow with our live blog below.
Luke Donald reflects on round one
“67 on a course that’s probably not suited to my game is pretty good. My putter felt good and the hole just seemed a little bigger today, which is a pretty nice feeling in golf.”
