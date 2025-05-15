PGA Championship leaderboard LIVE: Latest scores as Rory McIlroy tees off for Round 1
After finally winning the Masters to complete a career grand slam, can the Northern Irishman triumph again at Quail Hollow?
Rory McIlroy will go in search of more major success as the Northern Irishman chases PGA Championship glory at Quail Hollow.
It is barely a month since McIlroy finally secured the green jacket that has eluded him for so long at the Masters, completing the career grand slam with a breakthrough win after more than a decade of pain in the majors.
But he is far from the only story in town, with a strong crop of contenders are gathering ahead of what could be a captivating weekend. Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau looked in ominous form after recent wins while defending champion Xander Schauffele appears to be over his injury troubles.
McIlroy, meanwhile, reopened his rivalry with DeChambeau after revealing his confusion to the American’s response to their lack of interaction during the final round of the Masters. As ever at an unpredictable tournament, plenty of thrills are sure to be in store...
Follow all of the latest from round one at Quail Hollow with our live blog below:
The Greyser erupts! Max Greyserman chips in from just off the 15th green to shimmy up to the top strata of the leaderboard with an eagle.
Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler are real strife. Each is faced with a devilishly difficult chip for their fourth on
PGA Championship
That group at -3 just keeps getting bigger, though. Talented Spaniard David Puig has birdied 10 and 11 to join them.
Rory McIlroy is all over the place on 16, rumbling through the rough - but not as all over the place as his partners, first Scottie Scheffler in the wet stuff and Xander Schauffele joining the pool party.
PGA Championship
A shake of the head for Tommy Fleetwood with a shot gone at the 17th, running out the back of the 227-yard par three and then failing to get up and down. He slips back from the leading pack.
Scottie Scheffler drains another
Ooh - Scottie Scheffler’s warming up. An eagle three on 15 as he do-si-dos up over an undulation with a perfectly-judged putt.
A birdie and a par for his playing partners as Rory McIlroy gets into the red numbers, one back from Scheffler.
PGA Championship
A bit of fortune for Rory McIlroy from the 15th tee. His ball would have been bound for the water in any other year at Quail Hollow but not this with the groundskeepers letting the rough grow to provide a bit of extra protection. It snags to save the Northern Irishman from a watery grave.
PGA Championship
That group on three-under are getting more and more crowded. Keegan Bradley has indeed converted another chance, while Nico Echavarria, the talented Colombian who won at the Zozo Championship late last year, has benefitted from a delicious approach at eight, finding the right slope to bring it back towards the flag.
PGA Championship
Fox and Fleetwood both miss out on the chance to take the outright lead as each man leaves a putt high out to the right.
Rory McIlroy pars the 14th
A birdie opportunity goes awry on 14 for Rory McIlroy, his putt spinning in and out and leaving him a nasty one for par. Safely tucked away.
The top of the leaderboard is starting to have a real English feel - Matt Fitzpatrick joins compatriots Tommy Fleetwood and Luke Donald up alongside Ryan Fox.
PGA Championship
The back nine looks to be playing a little easier than the front this morning - making the efforts of Luke Donald intriguing. Having been out in the day’s first group, he hustles through the ninth at -2 with the chance of a really good round if he can bring it home. Having expressed a goal simply of making the cut, this is a good little opening number from the 47-year-old.
And it gets better! A birdie at 10 for Europe’s skipper!
PGA Championship
It’s now, somehow, 14 years since Keegan Bradley won his only major in Atlanta - but the 2011 PGA champion is looking in fine form here, flicking the flag on the hop as he tattoos the pin at 13. Knock that short birdie putt home and he’ll be up alongside the flying Fox and Fleetwood...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments