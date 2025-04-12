Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Masters weather forecast after thunderstorms hit Augusta

Rain could disrupt play on Saturday afternoon

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 12 April 2025 04:50 EDT
Comments
McIlroy Wins Playoff To Capture Second Players Championship

The start of Masters week was impacted by inclement weather at Augusta National with Monday’s practice round suspended after thunderstorms.

However, the rain had cleared by the time the Masters began on Thursday with Rory McIlroy renewing his bid to win a first green jacket and complete golf’s career grand slam but suffering a horrific end to his round with two double bogeys.

After initially announcing a delay to the start of the practice session on Monday, organisers confirmed a suspension and evacuation of Augusta.

There was rain and thunderstorms to start the week
There was rain and thunderstorms to start the week (Getty Images)

A statement from the tournament said: “Due to inclement weather conditions, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspended Monday’s practice round and evacuate the grounds at 11.25am.”

However, the weather improved by Tuesday and Wednesday for the remainder of the practice rounds and a chance of delays to the actual tournament appears unlikely.

Masters weather: Is there a chance of more thunderstorms?

The weather improved ahead of the start of the Masters on Thursday, but there is a 20% chance of rain on Saturday.

Saturday: Sunny becoming partly cloudy with a 20% chance for an afternoon shower; Low: 8°C; High: 19°C; Winds: NNW 6-12 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny; Low: 8°C; High:21°C; Winds: Variable 3-7 in the morning becoming NW 5-10

Is the Masters on TV and is there a live stream?

Sky Sports has the rights for the Masters in the UK and will be broadcasting all four rounds from Augusta on Sky Sports Golf or Sky Sports Main Event. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

On the weekend, full coverage starts at 5pm until close of play - with the Masters champion crowned on Sunday evening.

Full timings are as follows

Round Three, Saturday 12 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 7.30pm

Round Four, Sunday 13 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 5:00pm

The Masters prize money: How much will players earn at Augusta in 2025?

Last year, Scottie Scheffler won $3.6m for winning the Masters as part of a record $20m prize purse. The total prize money for the 2025 edition is still to be confirmed and is usually announced later in the week, but last year’s breakdown was as follows with the $20m total purse offering an increase from $18m in 2023.

Last year’s top-10 (via the PGA Tour)

1st - $3,600,000

2nd - $2,160,000

3rd - $1,360,000

4th - $960,000

5th - $800,000

6th - $720,000

7th - $670,000

8th - $620,000

9th - $580,000

10th - $540,000

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in