Masters tee times: Round 1 schedule including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler

The tee times and grouping for the opening two days of the Masters have been confirmed, as Rory McIlroy is paired with fellow European Ryder Cup star Ludvig Aberg and talented young American Akshay Bhatia at Augusta National.

Meanwhile, defending champion Scottie Scheffler begins his bid to retain the green jacket alongside Justin Thomas and amateur Jose Luis Ballester.

McIlroy, who resumes his quest to complete golf’s career grand slam and comes into the Masters having won the Players Championship, is part of a fascinating trio for the opening two rounds with Aberg looking to build on last year’s runners-up finish, and they’ll start at 6.12pm BST on Thursday.

Scheffler is aiming to join an illustrious group of players to win back-to-back Masters, with Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus the only men to achieve the feat, and has Thomas as his headline partner with a 3.15pm BST tee time on day one.

After thunderstorms to start the week, the weather at Augusta looks promising aside from the chance of a few showers on Friday afternoon.

Masters round one tee times

(All times BST)

1240: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

1251: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Hojgaard

1302: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

1313: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

1324: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson

1335: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (a)

1352: Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

1403: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

1414: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

1425: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

1436: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

1447: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

1458: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

1515: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)

1526: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

1537: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

1548: Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

1559: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

1610: Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

1621: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (a)

1638: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1649: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (a)

1700: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

1711: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (a)

1722: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

1733: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

1750: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

1801: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

1812: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia

1823: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

1834: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

1845: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

Masters round two tee times

(All times BST)

1240: Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

1251: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

1302: Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

1313: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (a)

1324: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1335: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (a)

1352: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

1403: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (a)

1414: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

1425: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

1436: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

1447: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

1458: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

1515: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

1526: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

1537: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

1548: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

1559: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Hojgaard

1610: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

1621: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

1638: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson

1649: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (a)

1700: Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

1711: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

1722: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

1733: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

1750: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

1801: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

1812: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

1823: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)

1834: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

1845: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

Is the Masters on TV and is there a live stream?

Sky Sports has the rights for the Masters in the UK and will be broadcasting all four rounds from Augusta on Sky Sports Golf or Sky Sports Main Event. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

On Thursday and Friday, coverage of featured groups begins from 2pm BST, with full coverage getting underway from 7:30pm.

On the weekend, full coverage starts at 5pm until close of play - with the Masters champion crowned on Sunday evening.

Full timings are as follows

Round One, Thursday 10 April: featured groups from 2pm, full coverage from 7.30pm

Round Two, Friday 11 April: featured groups from 2pm, full coverage from 7.30pm

Round Three, Saturday 12 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 7.30pm

Round Four, Sunday 13 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 5:00pm