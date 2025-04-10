Masters tee times: Round 1 schedule including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler
Scheffler is aiming to defend his title while McIlroy is desperate to finally land that elusive green jacket
The tee times and grouping for the opening two days of the Masters have been confirmed, as Rory McIlroy is paired with fellow European Ryder Cup star Ludvig Aberg and talented young American Akshay Bhatia at Augusta National.
Meanwhile, defending champion Scottie Scheffler begins his bid to retain the green jacket alongside Justin Thomas and amateur Jose Luis Ballester.
McIlroy, who resumes his quest to complete golf’s career grand slam and comes into the Masters having won the Players Championship, is part of a fascinating trio for the opening two rounds with Aberg looking to build on last year’s runners-up finish, and they’ll start at 6.12pm BST on Thursday.
Scheffler is aiming to join an illustrious group of players to win back-to-back Masters, with Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus the only men to achieve the feat, and has Thomas as his headline partner with a 3.15pm BST tee time on day one.
After thunderstorms to start the week, the weather at Augusta looks promising aside from the chance of a few showers on Friday afternoon.
Masters round one tee times
(All times BST)
1240: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire
1251: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Hojgaard
1302: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young
1313: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
1324: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson
1335: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (a)
1352: Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai
1403: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith
1414: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger
1425: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An
1436: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
1447: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
1458: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
1515: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)
1526: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
1537: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry
1548: Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat
1559: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk
1610: Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell
1621: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (a)
1638: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1649: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (a)
1700: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
1711: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (a)
1722: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
1733: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick
1750: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
1801: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
1812: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia
1823: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
1834: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
1845: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
Masters round two tee times
(All times BST)
1240: Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat
1251: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk
1302: Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell
1313: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (a)
1324: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1335: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (a)
1352: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
1403: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (a)
1414: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
1425: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick
1436: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
1447: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
1458: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
1515: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
1526: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
1537: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
1548: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire
1559: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Hojgaard
1610: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young
1621: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
1638: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson
1649: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (a)
1700: Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai
1711: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith
1722: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger
1733: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An
1750: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
1801: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
1812: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
1823: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)
1834: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
1845: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry
Is the Masters on TV and is there a live stream?
Sky Sports has the rights for the Masters in the UK and will be broadcasting all four rounds from Augusta on Sky Sports Golf or Sky Sports Main Event. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
On Thursday and Friday, coverage of featured groups begins from 2pm BST, with full coverage getting underway from 7:30pm.
On the weekend, full coverage starts at 5pm until close of play - with the Masters champion crowned on Sunday evening.
Full timings are as follows
Round One, Thursday 10 April: featured groups from 2pm, full coverage from 7.30pm
Round Two, Friday 11 April: featured groups from 2pm, full coverage from 7.30pm
Round Three, Saturday 12 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 7.30pm
Round Four, Sunday 13 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 5:00pm
