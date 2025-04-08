Is the Masters on TV? Live stream, channel and how to watch Augusta golf major

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Masters returns at Augusta National with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler leading the contenders to win the green jacket.

Scheffler is the defending champion having won his second Masters title last year and the World No 1 is aiming to become the first back-to-back champion since Tiger Woods in 2002.

McIlroy goes again in his bid to win an elusive Masters and complete the career grand slam, with the Northern Irishman in great form having won the Players Championship last month.

The prospect of a Scheffler-McIlroy battle on Masters Sunday is a tantalising prospect for golf fans tuning into the iconic major, but Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is the Masters on TV and is there a live stream?

Sky Sports has the rights for the Masters in the UK and will be broadcasting all four rounds from Augusta on Sky Sports Golf or Sky Sports Main Event. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

On Thursday and Friday, coverage of featured groups begins from 2pm BST, with full coverage getting underway from 7:30pm.

On the weekend, full coverage starts at 5pm until close of play - with the Masters champion crowned on Sunday evening.

Full timings are as follows

Round One, Thursday 10 April: featured groups from 2pm, full coverage from 7.30pm

Round Two, Friday 11 April: featured groups from 2pm, full coverage from 7.30pm

Round Three, Saturday 12 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 7.30pm

Round Four, Sunday 13 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 5:00pm

The Masters prize money: How much will players earn at Augusta in 2025?

Last year, Scottie Scheffler won $3.6m for winning the Masters as part of a record $20m prize purse. The total prize money for the 2025 edition is still to be confirmed and is usually announced later in the week, but last year’s breakdown was as follows with the $20m total purse offering an increase from $18m in 2023.

Last year’s top-10 (via the PGA Tour)

1st - $3,600,000

2nd - $2,160,000

3rd - $1,360,000

4th - $960,000

5th - $800,000

6th - $720,000

7th - $670,000

8th - $620,000

9th - $580,000

10th - $540,000

Masters weather: Is there a chance of more thunderstorms?

Monday’s practice session was cancelled due to inclement weather at Augusta National with thunderstorms forecast in the morning with the chance of rain to follow. Fortunately, the weather is set to improve before the start of the Masters on Thursday, but there is a 40 per cent chance of rain on Friday and a 20 per cent chance of afternoon showers.