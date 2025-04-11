The Masters 2025 Round 2 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as Rory McIlroy bounces back with Justin Rose leading
Rory McIlroy will try to recover from dropping four shots in his final four holes of round one as Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler got off to strong starts
Rory McIlroy will try to salvage his bid to win the Masters on a crucial Friday at Augusta National after he fell apart towards the end of his first round to leave himself an uphill climb in pursuit of a first green jacket.
Justin Rose rolled back the years on Thursday to storm into a first-round lead but McIlroy’s pursuit of his Ryder Cup teammate unravelled in extraordinary fashion with four dropped shots on his final four holes to finish seven off the pace.
Rose, who came close to winning the green jacket in 2015 and 2017, carded a remarkable first-round score of 65 to mark his 20th appearance at Augusta, leaving the 44-year-old three clear at the top of the leaderboard. Rose made eight birdies, with a dropped shot at the 18th his only bogey of the day.
Earlier, Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, made an ominous start with a calm and controlled bogey-free round of -4. But McIlroy, looking to complete a career grand slam, continued his excellent pre-tournament form as he caught the world No 1, joining him on -4 in a share of second place with four holes to play. However, McIlroy’s hopes of gaining further ground on Rose were thwarted when he found the water on the par-five 15th, with his chip across the green running over and down into Rae’s Creek. It was followed by another double bogey on the 17th as McIlroy somehow finished at even-par, and a tie for 26th.
Follow all the latest scores, updates and the evolving leaderboard from the Masters at Augusta below:
McIlroy makes par on nine
Over on the ninth Rory McIlroy smokes his driver 360 yards down the middle of the fairway and has about 100 yards left to go to the green.
He gets out the wedge and flicks it past the hole with back spin.
There’s too much pace and the ball rolls past the hole, catches a lip on the green and finishes about 20ft from the hole.
He strikes the birdie effort well but it slips wide and he taps in for par.
Im rolls on
One of the more understated rounds taking place right now is that of Sung-Jae Im.
He’s four under for the day and thru nine holes has moved to within four shots of the lead.
Aberg stops the rot
Ludvig Aberg is back to (-4) for the week after a super birdie on the eighth.
He’d bogeyed both the sixth and seventh but is now back to level par for the round which will make him feel better.
Fleetwood into the red
Tommy Fleetwood is starting to click in this round. Over on the par-three sixth he lands incredibly close to the hole off the tee and pops it in for a two.
Fleetwood is now two under for the day and (-1) for the tournament.
Rose extends his lead
Justin Rose is back to three shots ahead.
Having played the 11th smartly and safely, he’s straight on the green on the 12th and rolls home his putt for a birdie on the Golden Bell.
Rose is now two under for the day and (-9) for the week.
Debut delight
Matt McCarty is making a first appearance in a major since 2022 and his debut at the Masters this week.
The leftie American is up to third after a wonderful birdie two on the 12th and the another on the 13th.
He started double bogey-bogey today as well.
McIlroy searching for form
Rory McIlroy has having a steady round. Making pars and leaving himself with chances to birdie.
On the seventh his approach to the green is superb and he rolls his birdie effort to within a couple of inches!
He sighs but it’s been a good start and there are holes to come which he can attack.
Hojgaard moving up
Rasmus Hojgaard knocks in another birdie on the par-three sixth!
The Dane is now at (-3) with a share of 6th place on the leaderboard after following that up with a fourth birdie of the day on the 8th.
Leaderboard: (-8): Justin Rose; (-6) Bryson DeChambeau; (-4): Bryson DeChambeau, Corey Conners, Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg
DeChambeau edging closer
The US Open champion is steadily attacking this round.
He’s now up to -6 and just two shots behind Justin Rose after five holes.
Rose, flicks onto the 10th green after going out of position off the tee. He’s within five yards for par and should convert.
Down the board...
It’s fair to say that Matthieu Pavon’s knitwear game is going a bit better than his golf today. The Frenchman’s natty jumper is perhaps a necessary distraction from a round that has seen him slide from +6 to +10 - his 2025 Masters will be a short one.
