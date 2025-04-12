The Masters 2025 Round 3 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler chase Justin Rose

Veteran Rose still feels sharp as he leads Masters

Rory McIlroy resumes his quest for glory at the Masters after a sensational second round at Augusta National with a world-class leaderboard chasing leader Justin Rose on -8.

Reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is closest to Rose on -7, while defending champion Scheffler will hope to put together a cleaner round on Saturday after struggling down the stretch on Friday.

More European hope sits with Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry, who join Scheffler at -5.

“Overall I’m just really proud of myself with how I responded after the finish last night,” McIlroy said. “I just had to remind myself I played really good golf yesterday and was not going to let two bad holes dictate the narrative for the rest of the week. Once I left the property I tried to leave what had happened here. I rushed home to see (daughter) Poppy before she went to bed and I feel like I did a good job of resetting. I don’t think I proved anything, if anything just backed up the belief I have in myself and the belief that I’m as resilient as anyone else out here.”

Follow all the action and the latest third round scores and leaderboard from Augusta below: