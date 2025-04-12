The Masters 2025 Round 3 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler chase Justin Rose
Rory McIlroy sets his sights on leader Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau, with Scottie Scheffler just three shots back at Augusta
Rory McIlroy resumes his quest for glory at the Masters after a sensational second round at Augusta National with a world-class leaderboard chasing leader Justin Rose on -8.
Reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is closest to Rose on -7, while defending champion Scheffler will hope to put together a cleaner round on Saturday after struggling down the stretch on Friday.
More European hope sits with Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry, who join Scheffler at -5.
“Overall I’m just really proud of myself with how I responded after the finish last night,” McIlroy said. “I just had to remind myself I played really good golf yesterday and was not going to let two bad holes dictate the narrative for the rest of the week. Once I left the property I tried to leave what had happened here. I rushed home to see (daughter) Poppy before she went to bed and I feel like I did a good job of resetting. I don’t think I proved anything, if anything just backed up the belief I have in myself and the belief that I’m as resilient as anyone else out here.”
Follow all the action and the latest third round scores and leaderboard from Augusta below:
Sir Nick Faldo lauds Rory McIlroy after stunning Masters second round
"It's fabulous stuff," three-time Masters champion Sir Nick Faldo said of McIlroy's round on Sky Sports.
"To go on after yesterday and the two doubles, I felt he'd basically gone back to zero and starts again. This is going to be won at 10 or 12 under, he's got plenty of time; he's got three rounds to get to that score."
Rory McIlroy reacts to superb second round at the Masters
The Masters 2025 latest betting odds
Rory McIlroy 10/3
Bryson Dechambeau 7/2
Scottie Scheffler 4/1
Justin Rose 7/1
Corey Conners 12/1
Shane Lowry 14/1
Tyrrell Hatton 18/1
Collin Morikawa 25/1
Viktor Hovland 25/1
Ludvig Aberg 25/1
The Masters tee times: Round 3 schedule and start times
6:30 PM Ludvig Aberg (Sweden); Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)
6:50 PM Jason Day (Australia); Sungjae Im (Korea)
7:00 PM Rasmus Hojgaard (Denmark); Viktor Hovland (Norway)
7:10 PM Scottie Scheffler; Tyrrell Hatton (England)
7:20 PM Matt McCarty; Shane Lowry (Ireland)
7:30 PM Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland); Corey Conners (Canada)
7:40 PM Justin Rose (England); Bryson DeChambeau
See the full list of tee times for Round 3 here.
The Rory McIlroy gamble that salvaged Masters dream
Tormented on Thursday after a rotten three-hole spell, a radiant Rory McIlroy produced a stunning six-under par second round of 66 to reignite hopes of a Masters title.
Those two double-bogeys on 15 and 17 frittered away his tidy work in Round 1 and a sense of deja vu left his legion of fans cursing. The Northern Irishman slipped away from the property without even a word for the media, evidently livid after scuppering such a glorious opportunity to stake a claim for that elusive green jacket.
Seven shots behind Justin Rose was a concern, but perhaps four behind the champion, Scottie Scheffler, riled him further. After all, there’s only so much you can do when chasing the American if he continues to plot his way around this course with such ease.
Leaderboard after day 2
The Masters 2025 - Round 3
Welcome to the Independent’s third round coverage of the Masters on what promises to be a fascinating Saturday at Augusta National.
Rory McIlroy is back in contention and just two shots off leader Justin Rose.
Bryson DeChambeau is just a shot off the Briton, while Scottie Scheffler is only three off the lead.
There’s more European hope from Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry, while Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg are also nicely poised, which will please Luke Donald ahead of the Ryder Cup later this year.
Follow all the latest action and build-up to the first tee times on moving day.
