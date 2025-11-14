Kai Trump last after struggling on LPGA Tour debut at The Annika

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, struggled on her LPGA Tour debut as she posted the opening round’s highest score at The Annika.

The 18-year-old amateur, who received a sponsor's exemption to play at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida, opened with a 13-over-par 83 that left her in last place at an event chock full of the game's top talent and by far the biggest tournament of her career.

"I was definitely more nervous than I expected, but I thought I hit a lot of great shots out there. I hit a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots," said Trump.

"And obviously being my first LPGA event, now I kind of know how it goes. I felt like a little out of order in the beginning but I kind of got it going afterwards."

Trump, who started on the back nine alongside Japan's Hinako Shibuno and Germany's Olivia Cowan, was applauded when she was introduced at the par-four 10th hole and again after she found the fairway with her opening tee shot.

open image in gallery Kai Trump, the youngest player in the field, made a slow start on professional debut ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

But Trump, who is ranked 461st in the American Junior Golf Association rankings and was considered a long shot to contend this week, went on to bogey her first four holes before a par at the par-five 14th.

Trump went on to mix two bogeys with a pair of pars over her next four holes, including an impressive up-and-down to save par at the 16th, and reached the turn at six-over 41 on the day.

She then dropped a shot right out of the turn followed by two double-bogeys over her next four holes before adding two more bogeys over her final three holes.

"The whole time I was nervous without a doubt," said Trump. "I thought I did pretty good for just first time, being the youngest player in the field. I had a great time out there."

Trump, who has established a substantial presence in Florida's top junior competitions, was competing a day after the University of Miami announced that she had committed to play golf with the Hurricanes for the 2026-27 season.

open image in gallery Hae Ran Ryu took the first-round lead at The Annika ( Getty Images )

South Korea's Hae Ran Ryu emerged as the first-round leader of The Annika, which is hosted by LPGA great Annika Sorenstam, after an opening six-under-par 64 that left her one shot clear of Australian Grace Kim.

American Jennifer Kupcho was two shots off the pace while world No 6 Charley Hull was among a pack of four golfers a further shot adrift.

