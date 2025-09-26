Ryder Cup under way as opening foursomes start in raucous New York atmosphere

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Rahm got the 45th Ryder Cup got under way amid a raucous atmosphere in New York on Friday.

The Spaniard had the honour of hitting the opening tee shot at Bethpage Black as Europe began their defence of the trophy they won comprehensively in Rome two years ago.

Rahm was playing alongside Tyrrell Hatton in the first foursomes match against Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas of the United States.

Prior to play home captain Keegan Bradley whipped up the crowd and the noise increased when DeChambeau and Thomas, carrying a large US flag, were introduced to the 5,000-capacity grandstand at the first tee.

Rahm and Hatton were booed and it seemed nerves were evident as the Spaniard – addressing the ball amid the cacophony – hit a wayward shot as play began at 7.10am local time (12.10pm UK).

DeChambeau, treated to relative silence in comparison, followed by hitting a superb straight drive and the American pairing went on to win the opening hole.

Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick made a strong start in match two against world number one Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

They took the first hole after a superb approach from Yorkshireman Fitzpatrick but this was cancelled out as Scheffler holed a nerveless putt on the second.

Europe’s heavyweight ‘Fleetwood Mac’ pairing of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood were greeted by more booing from the crowd and some expletives were aimed in the direction of the Northern Irishman.

They shut out the din to win the first hole with a birdie three after a brilliant chip from the rough by Fleetwood.

The fourth match saw Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland take on Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

Security at the venue was tight ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit. Gates had opened at 5am to give fans ample time to get onto the course.

Trump, a keen golf fan, was expected to arrive at Bethpage prior to the start of the afternoon fourballs session.